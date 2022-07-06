Should you buy an Insignia TV on Prime Day 2022? Are they any good?

Insignia is a US TV brand operated by the retail giant Best Buy . It offers a range of budget TVs at a variety of sizes and spec sheets. But are Insignia TVs any good? And should you buy one if you see a good deal?

The first thing to note is that Insignia TV sets come in a wide range of options. There are small screens, big TVs, those with 4K HDR and even those with integrated Amazon Fire TV. Here we'll show you what's on offer and help you decide if they're worth buying.

We'll also show you some of the best deals around. And with Amazon Prime Day 2022 set for 12th-13th July, there are plenty of tempting Insignia discounts to be had among the best TV deals ...

Should you buy an Insignia TV?

Short answer: Insignia TVs offer a broad range of features for not much money, so if you're on a tight budget, they're definitely worth considering. However, if you're expecting stunning contrast ratios and superb 4K picture quality, you might be disappointed – at the price, it's doubtful the TVs will be able to compete with high-end Sony, Samsung and LG TVs.

But if you're looking for a second set for a bedroom, will be mostly watching in the daytime, or just want the TV on in the background while you do something else, they'll likely serve you well. But if you want a centrepiece for movie night, you'd probably be better off spending a bit more and going for a big-name brand. That said, Insignia TVs always feature in some very tempting TV deals.

Insignia Amazon Fire TV Edition

Perhaps the most noteworthy of Insignia's TVs are the Amazon Fire TV Edition sets. They come with an Alexa-enabled remote control, which gives you voice search, so you can find something to watch just by speaking into the remote.

There are also dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix . But these aren't the only services on offer. Using the inbuilt software, you'll have access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, the latter allowing you to control smart home appliances like lights and thermostats. It'll make your TV the heart of your home.

While slightly more expensive than other TVs, Insignia's Fire TV Editions don't command a premium. And they come in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from 24in all the way up to 65in. Here's our pick of the best Insignia TV deals at those sizes.

Insignia 24in Fire TV Edition TV $169 $89 at Amazon (save $80)

The smallest Fire TV Edition TV that Insignia makes is now available with a big reduction. At 24in, it's not going to suit a big lounge, but would be perfect for a more modest living space or as a bedroom set. And it's HD quality, not 4K. View Deal

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Fire TV $269 $169 at Amazon (save $100)

The 42-inch 2021 HD TV brings you Alexa voice control and all your favourite apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+. And at this size, it's more suited to mid-size lounges or your master bedroom suite. View Deal

Insignia 55in F30 Series Fire TV $449 $279 at Amazon (save $170)

This LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, released in 2021, supports HDR10, DTS Studio Sound and HDMI eArc, so it's a great choice for both movies and gaming. And at this heavily-discounted price, it's fantastic value. View Deal

Insignia HD TVs

If you'd rather not have an Amazon's Fire TV Edition, Insignia makes some cheaper TVs too. These are just HD, not 4K, and one of them is only 720p, which is the lesser form of HD than Full HD.

The baby of the bunch is the 19-inch N10 model (NS-19D310NA21, to use its full name), which costs just $89. This size is small enough to fit on a counter top, so it could be good as a kitchen set.

If you want a slightly bigger TV, Insignia also makes a 32in model (NS-32D310NA21), which is currently on sale at Best Buy . Like the 19in version, it's 720p HD, with two HDMI sockets for hooking up a streaming device or games console (it's probably not ready for the PS5 or Xbox Series X ). There's also a USB input for loading on files like music or photos from a digital camera.

On the audio front, it has two 5W front-channel speakers. And a built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings, and check ratings of unfamiliar programs. It costs $129.

The 40in model (NS-40D510NA21) is only slightly pricier than the 32in model, thanks to a Best Buy deal. It's also discounted at Best Buy , making it a lot of TV for the money.

It's a Full HD panel, for starters. That means the screen has more pixels, resulting in better picture quality. It's obviously bigger, which will make it a lot more impactful in the room. And it has three HDMI sockets, for plugging in one more device than the smaller model. Other than that, it's the same TV, with an LED screen (not OLED, sadly) and one USB input.

Insignia 40in TV $229 $189 at Best Buy (save $60)

This 40in TV features an LED-backlit LCD screen that offers a 1080p Full HD picture. You get 3 HDMI ports, composite (AV) jacks, digital optical audio output, headphone jack, coaxial jack and USB port. Basic, but a bargain at this price. View Deal

Insignia 4K TVs

(Image credit: Insignia)

So far, we've mostly discussed Insignia's smaller TVs, but it does make bigger sets too. In fact, its TVs go up to 75in, which is pretty big by anyone's standards.

Naturally, these models cost more than its smaller TVs. But they're still very affordable compared to the same-sized sets from rival brands.

You can pick up the 65-inch F50 QLED for around $500, for example. Which is a great price for a Quantum Dot panel. It boasts the Alexa-enabled remote, and 4K picture quality, which is sharper than HD. And it's HDR compatible, which gives you a bigger difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, adding depth and making it look more lifelike.

Insignia 65-inch Class F50 QLED TV $649 $499 at Best Buy (save $150)

A 65-inch 4K QLED TV with Fire TV smarts for under $500? It just goes to show what a great deal this is. A 60Hz, rather than 120Hz, refresh rate means it's not the best choice for hardcore gamers. But at this price, it's a steal. View Deal

What other cheap TVs are available?

Of course Insignia TVs aren't the only budget TVs available. You can currently pick up some great bargains on TVs of all sizes from a range of retailers.

We've picked out a few of the most noteworthy cheap TV deals online right now for you below.

Hisense Class R6G Roku TV $600 $300 at Best Buy (save $300)

If you're looking for a 55-inch 4K LED flatscreen TV, the price of this model's just dropped by a 50%. It's packed with features including Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency gaming mode.

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $299 at Best Buy (save $201)

An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever. View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV $449 $249 at Amazon (save $200)

This cheap 4K LED TV combines HDR picture technology with smart functionality to offer over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the Roku TV platform. It's down to the lowest price we've seen it. View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1499 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked another $300 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in the same great features as on the 55in model, including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor. View Deal

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $699 $583 at Walmart (save $122)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available with a massive discount on the MSRP via Walmart. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features. View Deal

TCL 70S434: $599 $499 at Best Buy (save $100)

We've reviewed a ton of TCL TVs, consistently and constantly finding them to offer up surprisingly good picture and sound quality for the price, and this 70-inch 4K smart TV is likely no different.

