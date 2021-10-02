CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8xW3_0ao4Cf9100

So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security ? If so, congratulations – you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation’s biggest retirement benefits program – which is currently at risk due to the debt limit conflict in Congress. This week, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen stated that one risk could be that, “nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security checks for a time.”

See: Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough to Pay Higher Costs for Seniors
Find: Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

A new study released by the Nationwide Retirement Institute found that most Americans are sorely lacking in knowledge about the most basic functions of Social Security. The study was based on a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Nationwide Retirement Institute, part of the Nationwide insurance and financial services company.

“It’s indisputable that Americans across all generations need more Social Security education,” Tina Ambrozy, senior vice president of Strategic Customer Solutions at Nationwide, said in a press release. “Unfortunately, failing to close the knowledge gap and correct some of these misconceptions can have costly repercussions. Financial professionals must help their clients understand this bedrock of retirement security in America and plan properly to maximize their Social Security benefit.”

Here are five things most Americans don’t know about Social Security:

  • Eligibility age: Two in five (39%) of respondents don’t know the eligible age to receive full benefits
  • Payments: Just more than half of those not already receiving Social Security (51%) don’t have a clear sense of how much they will get in Social Security income
  • Spousal/child benefits: 30% don’t know that Social Security may offer benefits for spouses and children
  • Inflation protection: More than a third (37%) incorrectly believe that Social Security benefits are not protected against inflation
  • No adjustments: 45% mistakenly believe that if they claim benefits early, their benefits will go up automatically when reaching full retirement age, or they don’t know this is false.

See: When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
Find: The Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

The study found that many Americans aren’t educating themselves about Social Security because they don’t think it’ll be around when they’re ready or need to claim their benefits. Seven in 10 adults ages 25 and older worry that the program will run out of money in their lifetimes. This is especially true of millennials (77%) and Gen Xers (83%). But even 61% of baby boomers worry about the same thing.

In addition, nearly half of millennials (47%) believe that they “ will not get a dime of the Social Security benefits they have earned .”

More From GOBankingRates

This story has been updated with recent remarks from Janet Yellen to the Senate Banking Committee.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

Comments / 2

Related
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
moneytalksnews.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Direct Payment Necessary For Group With Unprecedented Pressure

Many Americans have made it clear that they would find another stimulus check beneficial when it comes to how the money helps them navigate their lives following the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, a new petition asking for payments has fully singled out one specific segment of the population, detailing that another $1,400 check would be most beneficial to them as inflation continues to cause prices to soar.
BUSINESS
Quad Cities Onlines

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Income is the most important aspect of retirement planning, and Social Security is the biggest income source for most retirees. If you're approaching your golden years, it's wise to take inventory of your cash needs and sources of income. That planning will help you determine the best age to take Social Security benefits, how to spend down your 401(k) or IRA, and how to structure your pension payouts. You need to understand the tax implications of any retirement income decisions you make, so it's important to figure out how your state taxes Social Security.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1

Social Security will announce COLA increase soon

Social Security increases their COLA every year in order to match inflation, and the last time it saw a substantial increase was in the 1980s, but the pandemic may be giving beneficiaries a nice surprise this month. Because COLA is directly influenced by inflation and the costs that go into...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Retirement Income#Americans#Treasury#The Harris Poll
Lakeland Gazette

If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Social Security payments could soon rise, along with inflation

Older Americans who typically receive tiny annual increases of less than 3% — and sometimes no raise at all — in their Social Security checks can expect a relatively big bump in pay next year. The Senior Citizens League in Alexandria, Va., recently projected the Cost-Of-Living Adjustment for 2022 will...
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

How You Can Make Headway Against Inflation, With or Without Social Security’s Help

The last decade has not been particularly kind to the wallets of those who depend on Social Security to keep their financial lives on track. Annual cost-of-living allowances (COLA) failed to keep up with inflation, meaning the monthly Social Security benefit of 2021 doesn’t pack the same buying power as the one from, say, 2011. Seniors deserve a raise and perhaps help is on the way.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides you with an additional income stream on top of your personal retirement savings. If your work over the years has made you eligible to draw from a pension, however, those payments can reduce the Social Security benefits for which you would otherwise be eligible. This reduction is called the windfall elimination provision, or WEP.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thekatynews.com

Social Security Announces Redesigned Statement — Now Available with a my Social Security Account

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, today introduced a new look and feel to the Social Security Statement, available online through the my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and by mail. The Statement is one of the most effective tools people can use to learn about their earnings and future Social Security benefits. This fresh look will allow millions of people to see their earnings information and estimates of future benefits quickly and securely.
SOCIAL SECURITY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy