Cyprus moves UK to red list

After an uptick in coronavirus cases, the UK has been put on Cyprus ’s red list for travel, effective from 8 July.

The move means that, while British travellers are still permitted to enter the country quarantine-free, they must submit to another PCR test on arrival, in addition to one 72 hours prior to departure.

The second test must be paid for by the traveller; it costs €30 at Larnaca airport and €32 at Paphos airport, and the results are available within three hours on the digital platform covid-testcyprus.com.

Children under 12 are exempt from testing, as are Britons who can prove they’ve had two jabs of the Covid vaccine.

“Travellers who can prove that they have received all necessary doses of an authorised vaccine will not be required to undergo any tests to visit Cyprus, irrespective of colour-categorisation of their country of departure,” reads the Cypriot government guidance.

“Moreover, they will not be placed in quarantine, even in the case when they are close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.”

Unless they’ve had the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, travellers will be exempt from restrictions from the date of their second dose: “The above facilitation will be valid from the date that both doses of a vaccine have been administered.”

Visitors must also fill out a Cyprus Flight Pass prior to travel.

Cyprus is currently on the UK’s own amber list, necessitating a Covid test before travel home, plus a 10-day quarantine and two PCR tests for returning travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

This means that unvaccinated passengers making a round-trip from the UK to Cyprus must stump up the cash for five tests in total – two on the outbound leg, three on the return journey.