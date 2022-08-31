ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKYIi_0antUJXs00

Sometimes all you need is one ... podcast. From the moment that Hilarie Burton , Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush launched the "Drama Queens" podcast, they started spilling One Tree Hill secrets.

The actresses, who starred in the hit CW series as Peyton, Haley and Brooke, respectively, launched the podcast in June 2021 to recap all 187 episodes and share their experiences from filming in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I have not seen anything since I left, and I never saw the last three seasons,” Burton, who exited the series at the end of season 6 in 2009, said during the "Drama Queens" premiere episode. " Frankly, I’m nervous about rewatching because, it’s like, I know it’s gonna be painful to watch myself learn how to act on camera.”

Bush echoed her thoughts, adding that landing a main role on the show with very little prior acting experience was "kind of like being pushed off a cliff and trying to get our skydiving backpack on at the same time." She added, "It’s a wonder none of us is dead!"

During the podcast, the former costars not only break down different episodes and story lines but also share behind the scenes secrets — from recasting news to last-minute hair drama .

“I dyed my hair every color in the book over the years,” the Love, Victor star shared during one episode. “[One summer,] I had dyed my hair black and I cut bangs. … Our boss, who shall not be named, lost his marbles that I cut bangs because he was like, ‘All the cheerleaders never paid me the time of day in high school all had bangs and they were bitches!’ Our hair was kind of this battle!"

The show's creator, Mark Schwahn , was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 — claims that were backed up by Bush, Burton, Lenz and 15 other costars on the show . He never responded to the allegations and they have yet to name him on the podcast.

Scroll through the gallery below for the biggest revelations from the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
Us Weekly

One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?

Revolving door! The One Chicago franchise is known for its frequent exits at this point, but Sophia Bush, Monica Raymund, Colin Donnell and more stars have not slowed down since walking away from Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The One Tree Hill alum, for one, spoke out about her departure from Chicago P.D. after season 4. “I realized that as […]
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Cinemablend

After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilarie Burton
Person
Mark Schwahn
Person
Sophia Bush
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drama#The Drama Queens
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

199K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy