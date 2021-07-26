Baltimore Police Charge 25 Year Old Man With Attempted Murder

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Round Road for discharging.

Officers found no victims, however, a short time later, officers were dispatched to an area hospital where a shooting victim and an assault victim walked in seeking treatment.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39 year-old male who had been shot and a 25 year-old male who had been assaulted.

Southern District shooting detectives investigated this incident and quickly identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On May 28, 2021, a Southern District Patrol officer located the suspect, 25 year-old Donte Evans of the 800 block of Seagull Road, in the 700 block of E. Patapsco Avenue.

Evans was transported to the Southern District where he was interviewed by detectives and then to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder along with an array of other charges.

Donte Evans remains in Central Booking and is being held without bail.