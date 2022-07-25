'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther." Disney/Marvel Studios

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theaters on November 11.

Following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, the sequel will continue to explore Wakanda.

The movie's first trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con .

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Black Panther" is pushing forward without Chadwick Boseman

"Black Panther" opened in theaters in 2018 and became a cultural phenomenon. It was the first time a Black superhero was showcased within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chadwick Boseman took on the role of King T'Challa, the Black Panther, and shepherded a global hit that went on to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and garner the first-ever best picture Oscar nomination for a superhero movie.

But a lot has changed since then.

In the Marvel franchise, Black Panther and his fellow Avengers took down Thanos, marking a major end note in what Marvel had built for the last decade.

But more importantly, offscreen we lost Chadwick Boseman. The actor died on August 28, 2020 after a battle with colon cancer that he was diagnosed with four years earlier.

Despite that, Marvel is pushing forward with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety of the "Black Panther" franchise continuing without its star.

Feige announced on Tuesday night at the "Black Widow" global fan event that production on the sequel had begun at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Here are all the details we know so far about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," including its release date, casting, and how it will go forward without Boseman.

"Black Panther." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a November 11, 2022 release date

Franchise director Ryan Cooler announced at D23 in August 2019 that the movie would initially open on May 6, 2022.

But due to the pandemic, and loss of Boseman, the movie was forced to push back its release date.

Back in May, Marvel released a teaser video enticing audiences with upcoming MCU titles. In it revealed the movie's title for the first time and its current release date of July 8, 2022.

In October, Disney announced a slew of release date changes, including "Wakanda Forever" which will now open November 11.

Ryan Coogler. Getty

Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the sequel, though he took his time to agree to come back

In October 2018, it was announced that Coogler was returning to write and direct the sequel (he co-wrote the first movie with screenwriter Joe Robert Cole).

According to The Hollywood Reporter , there was pressure for Coogler to sign on for a sequel "weeks prior and after" the first movie's release, but Coogler took his time making the decision to continue on.

Coogler spent 2019 writing the script and was eyeing a production start of late 2019 or early 2020. It wasn't just the pandemic that changed those plans, there was another surprise: the condition of his lead actor.

Chadwick Boseman. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020, but plans for a sequel continue on

In the midst of the pandemic there was the shocking news of Boseman's death on August 28, 2020 due to a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

For many of his close friends, including Coogler, it was a complete shock. Boseman never revealed his illness to those outside his inner circle, in fact, it was reported that before Boseman's death his agent was negotiating a deal that would have the star pocketing $10 million to star in the "Black Panther" sequel and a $20 million payday for the third movie.

"I wasn't privy to the details of his illness," Coogler wrote in a statement following Boseman's death . "After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him."

"Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering," Coogler continued in part.

Kevin Feige. AP

In December 2020, Feige confirmed that the "Black Panther" sequel was going forward and T'Challa would not be recast.

Amid social media chatter and rumors of how the franchise could continue on without Boseman, Feige made it clear they were going forward by celebrating their star's legacy and noy by not recasting him.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally," Feige said during a December investor day presentation .

"His portrayal of T'Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character," Feige added.

In March, Coogler said on Jemele Hill's "Unbothered" podcast that doing the sequel without Boseman "is one of the more profound things that I've ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person."

Wakanda will be delved into deeper for the sequel. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Plot details have not been announced, but the sequel will "continue to explore" Wakanda, Feige said

Back at that 2019 D23 presentation where Coogler announced the movie's initial release date, Feige also added that the director had handed in a treatment for the sequel that featured the movie's villain. However, it's unclear if those story ideas are still in play since the passing of Boseman.

Always close to the vest about details, Feige has since said : "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

(L-R) Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in "Black Panther." Marvel

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and other cast members from the first movie are expected to return for the sequel

Disney and Marvel have not yet announced the cast in the sequel, but some of the cast has made it known they are in the second movie.

Both Lupita Nyong'o , who plays undercover spy/T'Challa's love interest Nakia, and Martin Freeman , who plays CIA agent Everett Ross, have confirmed they are in.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that fans can expect Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett to reprise their roles.

Sources told THR that Wright's character, Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister, may have a more prominent role in the sequel.

Michaela Coel in the teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel Studios

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel will play a Wakandan warrior

In July, Variety broke the news that Coel will be joining the sequel.

Coel is known best for being the creator and star of the acclaimed HBO series, "I May Destroy You."

The movie's first trailer, which was revealed at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, revealed that she will be played a Wakandan warrior.

Angela Bassett plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Angela Bassett says there are more than 5 versions of the script

Angela Bassett revealed to Entertainment Tonight in July that there have been numerous versions of the script. And they haven't locked on it yet.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," said Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming."

Bassett continued: "Of course, with our dear king [Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed."

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther." Disney

Michael B. Jordan said he would return to the sequel, if asked

The return of the first movie's villain, Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, is unlikely. But Jordan has put it out there that if he was asked he would return.

"[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me," he told People in January . "And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," he continued. "So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Ruth E. Carter. AP

Famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter is returning

After making history by becoming the first Black woman ever to win an Oscar in the best costume design category thanks to her work on the first movie, Ruth E. Carter confirmed on the Empire podcast last year that she would be returning for the sequel.

Pinewood Studios. Pinewood Atlanta Studios

The movie is being shot at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta and in Worcester, Massachusetts

Feige's announcement that the sequel is shooting at Pinewood shouldn't be a surprise for MCU fans.

For the last decade that Atlanta-based studio has been home to many of the Marvel films and now TV series, including "WandaVision."

The movie is also planning to shoot scenes in Worcester, Massachusetts, including at its police department .

Marvel Studios

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" closes out "Phase Four" releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With the death of Thanos putting a close to the "Infinity Saga," we now have moved on to "Phase Four" of the MCU.

It kicked off with "Black Widow" and continues with upcoming releases like 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and " Thor: Love and Thunder. "

"Wakanda Forever" will mark the close of Phase Four, which is a collection of separate movies that all tie into the bigger MCU narrative.

TV shows that came out this year like "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" are also considered part of phase four as well.

A mural of T'Challa in the first teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel Studios

Marvel released the first trailer of the movie in July during San Diego Comic-Con.

Along with the trailer, Marvel also released a synopsis, which notes that Boseman's T'Challa character is dead:

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke) , Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Tenoch Huerta at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tenoch Huerta will play the movie's villain, Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation

The trailer revealed that the movie's villain will be Namor.

Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, is the King of Atlantis and the ruler of the oceans. He's one of Marvel's oldest comic book characters, having been created in 1939.

Namor will be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who has starred in "Sin Nombre" and "The Forever Purge."

A new Black Panther shown in the teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel Studios

There will be a new Black Panther

The trailer also showed a shot of someone in the Black Panther suit. Who that is only a select few know, but it's certainly going to be an element everyone will be excited to discover when they go see the movie in November.