ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPTXV_0amYESgF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvcZv_0amYESgF00
Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther."

Disney/Marvel Studios

"Black Panther" is pushing forward without Chadwick Boseman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBSo2_0amYESgF00

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Black Panther" opened in theaters in 2018 and became a cultural phenomenon. It was the first time a Black superhero was showcased within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chadwick Boseman took on the role of King T'Challa, the Black Panther, and shepherded a global hit that went on to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and garner the first-ever best picture Oscar nomination for a superhero movie.

But a lot has changed since then.

In the Marvel franchise, Black Panther and his fellow Avengers took down Thanos, marking a major end note in what Marvel had built for the last decade.

But more importantly, offscreen we lost Chadwick Boseman. The actor died on August 28, 2020 after a battle with colon cancer that he was diagnosed with four years earlier.

Despite that, Marvel is pushing forward with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety of the "Black Panther" franchise continuing without its star.

Feige announced on Tuesday night at the "Black Widow" global fan event that production on the sequel had begun at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Here are all the details we know so far about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," including its release date, casting, and how it will go forward without Boseman.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a November 11, 2022 release date
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xZz1_0amYESgF00
"Black Panther."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Franchise director Ryan Cooler announced at D23 in August 2019 that the movie would initially open on May 6, 2022.

But due to the pandemic, and loss of Boseman, the movie was forced to push back its release date.

Back in May, Marvel released a teaser video enticing audiences with upcoming MCU titles. In it revealed the movie's title for the first time and its current release date of July 8, 2022.

In October, Disney announced a slew of release date changes, including "Wakanda Forever" which will now open November 11.

Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the sequel, though he took his time to agree to come back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4h4P_0amYESgF00
Ryan Coogler.

Getty

In October 2018, it was announced that Coogler was returning to write and direct the sequel (he co-wrote the first movie with screenwriter Joe Robert Cole).

According to The Hollywood Reporter , there was pressure for Coogler to sign on for a sequel "weeks prior and after" the first movie's release, but Coogler took his time making the decision to continue on.

Coogler spent 2019 writing the script and was eyeing a production start of late 2019 or early 2020. It wasn't just the pandemic that changed those plans, there was another surprise: the condition of his lead actor.

Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020, but plans for a sequel continue on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcXzx_0amYESgF00
Chadwick Boseman.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

In the midst of the pandemic there was the shocking news of Boseman's death on August 28, 2020 due to a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

For many of his close friends, including Coogler, it was a complete shock. Boseman never revealed his illness to those outside his inner circle, in fact, it was reported that before Boseman's death his agent was negotiating a deal that would have the star pocketing $10 million to star in the "Black Panther" sequel and a $20 million payday for the third movie.

"I wasn't privy to the details of his illness," Coogler wrote in a statement following Boseman's death . "After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him."

"Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering," Coogler continued in part.

In December 2020, Feige confirmed that the "Black Panther" sequel was going forward and T'Challa would not be recast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AVyN_0amYESgF00
Kevin Feige.

AP

Amid social media chatter and rumors of how the franchise could continue on without Boseman, Feige made it clear they were going forward by celebrating their star's legacy and noy by not recasting him.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally," Feige said during a December investor day presentation .

"His portrayal of T'Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character," Feige added.

In March, Coogler said on Jemele Hill's "Unbothered" podcast that doing the sequel without Boseman "is one of the more profound things that I've ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person."

Plot details have not been announced, but the sequel will "continue to explore" Wakanda, Feige said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVJec_0amYESgF00
Wakanda will be delved into deeper for the sequel.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Back at that 2019 D23 presentation where Coogler announced the movie's initial release date, Feige also added that the director had handed in a treatment for the sequel that featured the movie's villain. However, it's unclear if those story ideas are still in play since the passing of Boseman.

Always close to the vest about details, Feige has since said : "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and other cast members from the first movie are expected to return for the sequel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rj2m_0amYESgF00
(L-R) Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in "Black Panther."

Marvel

Disney and Marvel have not yet announced the cast in the sequel, but some of the cast has made it known they are in the second movie.

Both Lupita Nyong'o , who plays undercover spy/T'Challa's love interest Nakia, and Martin Freeman , who plays CIA agent Everett Ross, have confirmed they are in.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that fans can expect Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett to reprise their roles.

Sources told THR that Wright's character, Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister, may have a more prominent role in the sequel.

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel will play a Wakandan warrior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXPAS_0amYESgF00
Michaela Coel in the teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

In July, Variety broke the news that Coel will be joining the sequel.

Coel is known best for being the creator and star of the acclaimed HBO series, "I May Destroy You."

The movie's first trailer, which was revealed at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, revealed that she will be played a Wakandan warrior.

Angela Bassett says there are more than 5 versions of the script
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGHvY_0amYESgF00
Angela Bassett plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda.

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Angela Bassett revealed to Entertainment Tonight in July that there have been numerous versions of the script. And they haven't locked on it yet.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," said Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming."

Bassett continued: "Of course, with our dear king [Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed."

Michael B. Jordan said he would return to the sequel, if asked
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ytBX_0amYESgF00
Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther."

Disney

The return of the first movie's villain, Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, is unlikely. But Jordan has put it out there that if he was asked he would return.

"[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me," he told People in January . "And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," he continued. "So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter is returning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF6fv_0amYESgF00
Ruth E. Carter.

AP

After making history by becoming the first Black woman ever to win an Oscar in the best costume design category thanks to her work on the first movie, Ruth E. Carter confirmed on the Empire podcast last year that she would be returning for the sequel.

The movie is being shot at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta and in Worcester, Massachusetts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IqXV_0amYESgF00
Pinewood Studios.

Pinewood Atlanta Studios

Feige's announcement that the sequel is shooting at Pinewood shouldn't be a surprise for MCU fans.

For the last decade that Atlanta-based studio has been home to many of the Marvel films and now TV series, including "WandaVision."

The movie is also planning to shoot scenes in Worcester, Massachusetts, including at its police department .

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" closes out "Phase Four" releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKIRX_0amYESgF00

Marvel Studios

With the death of Thanos putting a close to the "Infinity Saga," we now have moved on to "Phase Four" of the MCU.

It kicked off with "Black Widow" and continues with upcoming releases like 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and " Thor: Love and Thunder. "

"Wakanda Forever" will mark the close of Phase Four, which is a collection of separate movies that all tie into the bigger MCU narrative.

TV shows that came out this year like "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" are also considered part of phase four as well.

Marvel released the first trailer of the movie in July during San Diego Comic-Con.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAIU0_0amYESgF00
A mural of T'Challa in the first teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

Along with the trailer, Marvel also released a synopsis, which notes that Boseman's T'Challa character is dead:

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke) , Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Tenoch Huerta will play the movie's villain, Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gzKu_0amYESgF00
Tenoch Huerta at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

The trailer revealed that the movie's villain will be Namor.

Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, is the King of Atlantis and the ruler of the oceans. He's one of Marvel's oldest comic book characters, having been created in 1939.

Namor will be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who has starred in "Sin Nombre" and "The Forever Purge."

There will be a new Black Panther
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TgUE_0amYESgF00
A new Black Panther shown in the teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

The trailer also showed a shot of someone in the Black Panther suit. Who that is only a select few know, but it's certainly going to be an element everyone will be excited to discover when they go see the movie in November.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Kevin Feige
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Disney Marvel Studios#Marvel Studios
GlobalGrind

Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
BET

First Look: Tyler Perry’s Netflix Period Drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Tyler Perry’s upcoming movie A Jazzman’s Blues is different from what fans are used to seeing from the film and TV mogul. The writer/director’s new coming-of-age period drama stars actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is set in the backdrop of the deep South during the 1940s.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lupita Nyong’o Says Making ‘Wakanda Forever’ Was “Therapeutic” After Losing “Our King Chadwick Boseman”

Lupita Nyong’o is grateful that the world will soon get to experience Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following a trying few years for the film’s team. The star, who appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after the event and expressed her pride that they managed to make the film. The movie hits theaters Nov. 11 and pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the lead of the 2018 hit Black Panther who died in August 2020 after an undisclosed battle with colon cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Warner, Convincing Big-Screen Villain...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

503K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy