Assurant has raised its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Assurant stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.89. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.