San Francisco Fleet Week Will Be Turning Heads Oct 3-11

The Blue Angels will headline this epic air show happening at the beginning of October!

It’s official, Fleet Week is back on for 2021! We can expect to enjoy this amazing week from October 3-11, and the Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will happen on October 8, 9, and 10. Tickets are on sale now at the Fleet Week website .

Other events include the following:

Honor Our Fallen Concert (6pm on October 6, location TBA)

(6pm on October 6, location TBA) Parade of Ships (11am on October 8 along SF Waterfront)

(11am on October 8 along SF Waterfront) K9 Heroes (11am on October 9 at Duboce Park)

(11am on October 9 at Duboce Park) Ship Tours (Dates/times TBA)

(Dates/times TBA) Humanitarian Assistance Village (10am on October 8, 9, 10 at Marina Green)

(10am on October 8, 9, 10 at Marina Green) STEM Center (10am on October 8, 9, 10 at Marina Green)

The Air Show is perhaps Fleet Week’s most highly anticipated event, and for good reason. Each year, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a choreographed show between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, attracting fans from across the world. It’s the only air show in the U.S. to feature a commercial airliner, the United 777, doing a fully choreographed act. The Blue Angels themselves will be flying their new F-18 Super Hornets, a premium fighter aircraft that is sure to make a statement in the sky!

Check out these highlights from previous years for a preview of what’s to come:

San Francisco Fleet Week has been a fixture on the Bay Area cultural calendar since 1981, when then-Senator Dianne Feinstein kicked off this celebration of the nation’s sea services. Feinstein continues to be an honorary co-chair of the event, which is now one of the biggest of its kind in the country. According to the Fleet Week website, the event generates $10 million annually for the city.

Learn more about San Francisco Fleet Week here , and be sure to mark your calendar for these awesome events happening from October 3-11!

Featured image: Anatoliy Lukich via Shutterstock