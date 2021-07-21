Cancel
Stocks

McCormick & Company (MKC) Beats but Inflation Appears, Stifel Reiterates Hold

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Christopher Growe reiterated a Hold rating and $89.00 price target on McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) after the company reported strong second quarter earnings of $0.69,down 6% but ahead of expectations by $0.09, due in part to a stronger revenue contribution from its Flavor Solutions business, which is recovering from the weak restaurant sales in the prior year.

