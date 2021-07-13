Cancel
EQT and Goldman Sachs (GS) in Advanced Talks to Acquire Parexel for $9 Billion: WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs' investment unit are in advanced talks to acquire contract-research organization Parexel International in a deal valued at around $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.

www.streetinsider.com

