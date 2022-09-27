ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 best shade sails that can upstage any garden brolly

By Ali Howard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Not nearly as popular as a parasol , a simple shade sail can offer versatility where a conventional garden brolly cannot – so it’s worth asking yourself if you’re missing a trick when it comes to your patio set-up.

One obvious advantage of a sail over a parasol is that it hangs unobtrusively over an outdoor dining table , leaving your tabletop free and your sightline uninterrupted by a pole. Another is that you can easily cover smaller areas of your garden or terrace: make sure the kids stay safe from the sun while you bask in it, or create a cool shaded area in the corner of the patio complete with a Mediterranean-inspired bistro set .

A shade sail is typically triangular, square, or rectangle in shape, with a huge range of sizes to choose from, further adding to its reputation for being a versatile number. It’s important to look for products with water-resistance, weather-proof qualities, and a high UV rating, but the fabric’s breathability is also a factor. With a shade sail overhead you want to feel protected from the sun’s damaging rays, but not shrouded and gloomy.

Most sails come with reliably sturdy stainless steel fittings and are easy to hang. This is one way to transform your patio space in an instant. Be sure to angle yours slightly for drainage, as you don’t want a well of rain water gathering in the middle.

How we tested

We tried and tested a range of shade sails in various shapes, sizes and colours on our patio space, looking for quality of materials, durability, ease of use and, of course, aesthetics.

The best shade sales for 2022 are:

  • Best shade sail overall – Kookaburra 3.6m triangle green waterproof woven shade sail: £19.99, Primrose.co.uk
  • Best shade sail for a decorative touch – Dakota Fields cortney 4m x 2m shade sail: £57.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best shade sail for bespoke coverage – Covers & All custom shade sail, rectangle: £49.19, Coversandall.co.uk
  • Best shade sail for a vibrant pop of colour – Laxellent sun shade sail, triangle, 3m lime green: £31.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best value for money shade sail – Greenbay sun shade sail, rectangle, sand: £23.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best shade sail for Mediterranean warmth – VidaXL sun shade sail: £30.99, Vidaxl.co.uk
  • Best quick-fix shade sail – La Redoute interieurs rectangular shade sail: £65, Laredoute.co.uk

Kookaburra 3.6m triangle green waterproof woven shade sail

Dakota Fields cortney 4m x 2m shade sail

Covers & All custom shade sail, rectangle

Laxellent sun shade sail, triangle, 3m lime green

Greenbay sun shade sail, rectangle, sand

VidaXL sun shade sail, Oxford fabric square, 3.6m x 3.6m, terracotta

La Redoute interieurs rectangular shade sail

The verdict: Shade sails

