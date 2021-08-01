ABERDEEN Man CHARGED WITH ARSON AFTER FLEEING HOME

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged an Aberdeen man with multiple arson-related charges after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting a Port Deposit home on fire and later fleeing the scene.

Isaaiah R. Darby, 26, of Aberdeen, was charged with arson after setting multiple fires within a Port Deposit home nearly two weeks ago.

Just before 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Perryville Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to the 100 block of Craigtown Road in Port Deposit for a reported dwelling fire. When firefighters arrived, Darby was throwing various items out of the home. Darby exited the home and was evaluated by EMS. Firefighters entered the home, extinguished multiple fires, and turned a gas stove off that was left on. Darby later fled the scene before investigators arrived.

With the assistance of Havre De Grace Police Department, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Darby Tuesday without incident. Darby was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.

Darby is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond