Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex, MD

Essex Man Pleads Guilty To Crack Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgOGH_0alCO7pU00

Baltimore, Maryland – Joel William Hammond, age 35, of Essex, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Harford County States Attorney Albert P. Peisinger; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department; and the Harford County Narcotics Task Force comprised of members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Aberdeen Police Department, Bel Air Police Department, and Havre de Grace Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force undertook an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) distributing powder and crack cocaine in Harford County, Maryland. On February 4, 2020, the Harford County Narcotics Task Force received authorization from a Circuit Court County Judge to intercept wire and electronic communication of drug trafficking organization members.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives intercepted numerous drug-related communications over social media and phone calls. The intercepted communications identified Hammond as a drug supply source.

On March 7, 2020, task force detectives followed one of the DTO members to Hammond’s Essex, Maryland residence. Upon arrival, detectives observed members of the DTO make contact with Hammond. Following the meeting with Hammond, DTO members returned to Harford County. Detectives then observed one of the members of the DTO meet with several known drug users, following the meeting with Hammond. Detectives believe this to be consistent with this individual obtaining two to three ounces of crack cocaine from Hammond, the source of supply for the DTO.

Hammond met with members and customers of the DTO on at least 10 occasions between March and April 2020. Specifically, on March 31 detectives intercepted a series of communications indicating that a member of the DTO planned to meet Hammond to obtain crack cocaine. Investigators learned that Hammond sold approximately one ounce of crack cocaine to the individual during the meeting.

On April 21, 2020, investigators intercepted a communication that indicated that Hammond and a DTO member were to meet later that day. Detectives observed Hammond and the DTO member make contact at Hammond’s residence. Soon after, the DTO member proceeded to drive back to Harford County. As the DTO member returned to Harford County, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Harford Narcotics Task Force searched the member’s vehicle during a traffic stop pursuant to a search warrant.

As a result of the search, law enforcement discovered two plastic bags of a white substance as well as $660 in U.S. currency. One of the bags contained a white rock like substance that was similar to powder cocaine that had been directly cut off a kilogram of pressed cocaine. In total, the substance was 16 grams in weight. The second bag was an off-white rock like substance that law enforcement determined to be crack cocaine. The total weight of the bag was 41 grams. Both substances tested positive for the presence of cocaine. The combined weight of the two bags was 57.9 grams.

On April 22, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hammond’s residence and seized a small quantity of crack cocaine.

Hammond agrees it is reasonably foreseeable that the conspiracy involved at least 112 grams but less than 196 grams of crack cocaine.

Hammond and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Hammond will be sentenced to six years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for October 27, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Comments / 5

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Maryland State Police#Guilty Plea#Charge Orville O Greene#District Office#Bel Air Police Department#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to More Than Eight Years in Federal Prison For Drug Conspiracy

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Derek Crosby, age 40, of Baltimore, yesterday to 102 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the Monument Street area of East Baltimore, and for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Public SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Drug Supplier for D.C. and Prince George’s County Drug Conspiracy—Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Federal Prison

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Thomas Parker III, a/k/a “June,” age 53, of Washington, D.C., to 90 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for his participation in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. Eight co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug conspiracy.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged With Handgun Violation

A Baltimore County man was arrested in Glen Burnie and charged with a handgun violation, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On July 19, 2021 at approximately 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Audi A4 at Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie. The officer observed suspected CDS in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm G2c Taurus handgun with 20 rounds in an extended magazine on the front passenger seat.
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton 7-Eleven Employee Accused of Assaulting, Attempting to Stab a Customer

The employee of a 7-Eleven Store in Odenton was arrested after being accused of assaulting and attempting to stab a customer. On July 20, 2021 at approximately 12:07 a.m., officers responded for an assault at the 7-Eleven located in the 1300 block of Odenton Road for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, a customer stated that during a dispute with an employee, the employee physically grabbed him and pushed him out of the store. The employee then allegedly produced a knife from his pocket and attempted to stab the customer. There were no injuries.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police: Two Suspects Charged for December 2020 Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Bethesda

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Khalil Powers Zalmai (left picture), age 19, of the 6600 block of River Road in Bethesda with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses for the December 11, 2020, armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Bethesda. Jaylen Gary Hunter (right picture) age 20, of the 13600 block of Colgate Way in Silver Spring, was previously charged and arrested for crimes related to this armed home invasion robbery. Investigators continue to work to identify two additional suspects in this crime.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.

Comments / 5

Community Policy