Found Himself a Cheerleader! Every Time Kendall Jenner Supported Boyfriend Devin Booker

By Lex Briscuso
 3 days ago

Basketball girlfriend life! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes sure to show her man love by supporting him on the court.

In June 2021, the model gushed over her boyfriend — with whom she celebrated her one-year anniversary days earlier — via her Instagram Stories when his team, the Phoenix Suns, made it into the NBA playoffs . Earlier that month, she attended one of his games against the Los Angeles Clippers after he suffered a brutal nose injury while playing.

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker's Cutest Couple Moments

The model can also be found watching the game at home on her couch, and sometimes even with friends and family, as evidenced by her numerous Instagram Stories throughout 2021.

The reality star called the athlete her "boyfriend" for the first time during the KUWTK series reunion special in June 2021. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” Kenny gushed over her man.

The starlet also opened up about keeping their romance private. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” she explained at the time. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that it's “only a matter of time” before the dynamic duo makes serious moves in their relationship. In fact, the Michigan native “says he’s ready to put a ring on it” and he “knows” Kendall “would like some sort of a commitment” to solidify how their bond has blossomed.

Why Kendall Jenner's Boyfriends Were Never Shown on 'KUWTK'

The happy couple “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the source added. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps" — which has the Vogue cover girl's famous family “feeling that something will happen soon.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all the times Kendall has supported Devin and his basketball career!

