10 incredible hikes in Greece

EKME S.A. was incorporated in 1973 and followed the evolution of the Greek industry since the early 70’s in the most technologically demanding sectors such as oil refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer plants, power generation plants, fuel storage and distribution facilities etc. Today, the company is one of the main and largest contracting companies in the field of Oil & Gas, Industrial and Energy projects in Greece. It is also the largest company in Greece and one of the largest in South-East Europe in the field of industrial pressure equipment supply, such as pressure vessels, heat exchangers, reactors, etc. and complete, prefabricated plants (skid mounted and modular units), with an export orientation and international clientele that includes firms like TechnipEnergies, Merichem, AXENS, TOTAL, ARKEMA, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Tecnimont etc.
