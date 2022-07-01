ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

History Of Black Barbecues In The United States

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23apwV_0akZHCyr00
Photo: Getty Images

This weekend, millions of Americans will enjoy a three-day weekend as the nation celebrates yet another birthday. For some, Independence Day is simply another day off from work. For others, it is a day to turn on the grill, heat up the fire pit and get to making some barbecue chicken or ribs. These communal gatherings are so pivotal to bringing together Black communities and families annually. With that said, it can be easy to forget how this cooking style came to be and how these celebrations became a staple within Black communities across the world.

Where did the word "barbecue" come from?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUIRd_0akZHCyr00
Photo: Getty Images

Young students across the country are often taught the following rhyme: In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. While this statement is correct, many young students are deceived into thinking that Columbus first stopped in what is now known as America. Instead, he made his way to the Caribbean. While there, he found a group of Taínos slow-cooking meat on wooden frames . The indigenous tribe explained to Columbus that the cooking technique was called barbacoa. Sound familiar?

How did barbecue become common in America?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghxxr_0akZHCyr00
Photo: Getty Images

As Columbus and other foreign settlers made their way through the Caribbean and North America, they found other Taínos in the Caribbean, Powhatans in North America and various groups using similar meat smoking techniques. Ultimately, they began taking different aspects of cooking from different tribes and using them for themselves.

By the time the Revolutionary War had taken place, barbecuing was fairly common in America. However, the practice did not truly spread across the country until the transatlantic slave trade took off. Author Jim Auchmutey explains that “barbecue and slavery took root in America at about the same time, and they spread across the South in tandem.” In the 19th century, barbecues and cookouts were used as social gatherings for white Americans, but enslaved Black Americans were forced to do the hard labor to make them happen. In fact, barbecues became so popular that President Andrew Jackson started to host his own so that he could gather others to promote his own political policies.

Over time, the nation expanded and Black Americans began to take barbecuing to new areas. Culinary historian Jessica B. Harris explains that “as Black barbecue masters spread across the South and Midwest, their mop sauce evolved, and so did their marinades, rubs, and barbecue sauces.” To this day, Black elders are still experimenting with different spices and techniques. Most importantly, they are also passing along these traditions to younger generations. As a result, the cooking techniques that originated in the 15th century extend into the 21st century and bring friends and families together.

What is the difference between a cookout and a barbecue?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2YYI_0akZHCyr00
Photo: Getty Images

The words cookout and barbecue are often used interchangeably. However, there are a few key differences. Cookouts often involve burgers and hotdogs. Meanwhile, barbecues cand include chicken, ribs and other cooked meats. The celebrations and gatherings tied to cookouts and barbecues are often similar. The cooking process and food options are just a bit different.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Dad and Son Launch First Black Male-Owned Wig and Extension Line After Acquiring BlackHair.com From Asian Owners

A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#African Americans#Barbecues#United States#Food Drink#Racism#Powhatans
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy