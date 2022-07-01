ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why July 1st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
 2 days ago
It’s July 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1998, the White Zombie song “Thunder Kiss ‘65” was played at ear-splitting levels for four hours straight from a van parked outside of Barbra Streisand ’s Malibu villa to ward off paparazzi during the singer’s wedding to actor James Brolin .

In 1968, The Band released their debut album, Music from Big Pink , which included the group’s first hit single, “The Weight.”

In 1983, a New Jersey-based quintet called Bon Jovi signed to Mercury Records.

In 2003, Kid Rock ended his relationship with Pam Anderson .

In 1966, Janis Joplin moved into Big Brother & The Holding Company ’s house in California’s San Geronimo Valley.

And in 2008, Crue Fest kicked off in West Palm Beach, Florida. The inaugural tour featured Motley Crue , Buckcherry , Papa Roach , Sixx: A.M. and Trapt .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

