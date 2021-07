PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.