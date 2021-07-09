Bowlero to List on NYSE Through Merger With Isos Acquisition Corporation (ISOS)

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 511,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.