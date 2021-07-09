Cancel
Bowlero to List on NYSE Through Merger With Isos Acquisition Corporation (ISOS)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bowlero Corp ("Bowlero"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), and Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U., "Isos"), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bowlero becoming a publicly listed company.

