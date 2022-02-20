Bacari Silver Lake Has The City’s Lushest Outdoor Patio With Venetian-Style Offerings

This lush piece of real estate is now home to the stunning Bacari Silver Lake.

Losing the beloved gem Cliff’s Edge a couple in 2021 was pretty devastating, not because there’s any shortage of stunning patios in L.A., but there were few that could offer the same blend of bohemian treehouse vibes with incredible food and cocktails. Today, this Eastside oasis opens again as Bacari Silver Lake with delectable Venetian-style offerings.

Tucked away in leafy surroundings just off the Sunset strip, the 5,000-square-foot space boasts a verdant, multi-level outdoor patio with two fire pits, a bar, strings of lights and a beautiful tree at the heart of it all. Matt Winter’s transformation of this beloved space can only be described as a chic, Tuscan-style treehouse.

Bacari has multiple locations in neighborhoods like West Adams and Glendale, all known for pairing gorgeous rustic settings, that reflect the neighborhood’s personality, with wholesome Mediterranean fare. At the Silver Lake outpost, you’ll find Cicchetti-style dishes alongside a curated selection of wines, cocktails and unique craft beers. While the signature brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour menus will be on offer, a number of new creations that are perfectly suited to this dreamy patio scene.

The delectable plates are designed to be shared with the entire table, creating a more social and engaging dining experience. If you find yourself wanting to stay a little longer, you can sip on specialty cocktails like the Sinners Nectar with bourbon, blood orange, pomegranate, molasses and lime. The fully stocked bar will be open until 2.a.m every day.

“The last year and half has been a whirlwind for all industries–ours being greatly impacted. At the beginning of the pandemic we transformed our locations into bodegas as it was especially important for us to be there for our communities during such a pivotal time,” said Co-owner Danny Kronfli says in a press release. “As we begin to see the light again, we look forward to providing another great neighborhood with an inviting space and warm hospitality.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what the new team brings to the city’s favorite al fresco spot.

Bacari Silver Lake will be open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), dinner from Sunday through Thursday (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Friday and Saturday (4p.m. to 12 a.m.) and late-night daily (12 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily). Walk-ins are welcomed but reservations are highly recommended.

Location: 3626 Sunset Blvd

Website