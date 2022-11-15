How to watch The Weather Channel live online

If you want to find out the weather forecast near you — further into the future than looking out the window would glean, of course — then you'll want to watch The Weather Channel.

The Weather Channel has built a reputation for telling people about their daily and upcoming forecasts, though it has plenty more beyond that, with on-the-ground reporting from major storms, live radars and original shows.

The cable network has been on TV since 1982, and has built up a huge following in that time. If you've cut the cord and don't use cable any more, we're happy to say that you can still watch The Weather Channel in a variety of ways.

In this guide, we'll run you through your options on how to watch The Weather Channel.

How to watch The Weather Channel in the US

A number of live TV streaming service also carry The Weather Channel as part of their lineup. This includes FuboTV , DirecTV Stream, frndly TV, YouTube TV and, as of November 2022, Hulu with Live TV .

How to watch The Weather Channel using the app

The Weather Channel TV App

Though there were originally plans for The Weather Channel to launch its own streaming service in 2021 , things changed and The Weather Channel Plus did not launch. Though different what was originally promised, The Weather Channel TV App is what spun off from that first attempt.

The Weather Channel TV App provides 24/7 weather alerts, updates, local forecasts, climate news, on-demand shows, radar, maps and more for a monthly subscription cost of $2.99 or an annual cost of $29.99; a seven-day free trial is available with both subscription plans.

While only available on TVs, not computers or mobile devices, The Weather Channel TV App works with a number of different smart TV models and devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung and Xfinity Flex.

More information is available on streamwtc.com .

How to watch The Weather Channel from anywhere

If you've found yourself away from home and unable to check The Weather Channel through your typical means that we've already mentioned because of geographical limitations, a good VPN may well be what you need.

A virtual private network routes all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers through specific countries. So you can make it look as if you computer is in the United States even if it's not quite in your usual home location.

The catch? You need a VPN you can trust, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be running through it. For that, we have been big fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.

It's also a great way to keep up with The Weather Channel, no matter where you are. View Deal

Watch The Weather Channel with Chromecast or AirPlay

You can stream a live feed of The Weather Channel's website in a desktop browser and then use Apple's AirPlay or Google's Chromecast to send that tab over to a TV.

Oh, and a catch — you'll need to have a cable login (from anyone other than Comcast) to sign in first. Maybe you tripped and landed on one and lo and behold, it works. Whatever. We're not going to judge too much.

Streaming alternatives to The Weather Channel

Yeah, it's ridiculous that The Weather Channel isn't everywhere, because it really should be. But that doesn't mean there aren't alternatives.

One such option is Local Now. (For which TWC is a weather provider.) It's not as slick as TWC proper, but it does have the same sort of "Locals on the 8s" thing.

Where to get Local Now? Sling TV has it in both its Orange and Blue plans . There's also an app for Amazon Fire TV . And there's also a Local Now channel on Roku , it's available on Fubo , and also available on YouTube TV . And there are apps for Android and for iOS .

Or if you want an even more-affordable option, you can get AccuWeather on Philo for just $20 a month.