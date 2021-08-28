Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

IPO for Dan Loeb-Backed SentinelOne (S) Opens 31% Higher

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) opened for trading at $46 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sentinelone#Streetinsider Premium#Bofa Securities#Barclays#Wells Fargo Securities#Ubs Investment Bank#Jefferies Llc#Cowen Needham Company#Loop Capital Markets Llc#Drexel Hamilton#R Seelaus Co#Xdr#Third Point Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Files for up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Freshworks intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "FRSH".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (MEOAU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOAU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "MEOAU" beginning August 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MEOA" and "MEOAW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Tenaya Therapeutics (TYNA) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened for trading at $19.50 after pricing its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. The company was planning to offer 10,000,000 shares at $14-$16.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Opens at $9.99

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWACU) (NASDAQ: DWAC) opened for trading at $9.99 after pricing 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 09/01: (ABVC) (PLAN) (BLCM) Higher; (LCID) (NIO) (ASND) Lower (more...)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) 45% HIGHER; filed new PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications in connection with its medicines that treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The two PCT applications describe the treatment methods of oral administrating compositions containing Radix Polygalae (Polygala tenuifolia Willd) extract (PDC-1421). PDC-1421 is the active ingredient for both the companys MDD and ADHD drugs.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) IPO Open 17% Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) opened for trading at $5.80 after pricing 2,571,428 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,571,428 shares of common stock at $7. Maxim Group LLC...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. We provide the foundation of trust and safety our clients need to create great environments for their most essential resource-people. We offer a comprehensive hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring. Our services are delivered through our purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs efficiently and effectively. Our clients face a dynamic and rapidly evolving global labor market with increasing complexity and regulatory requirements. We believe that our services and platform enable organizations to make more informed employment decisions, improve workplace safety, protect their brand and mitigate risk. As a result, we believe our solutions are mission-critical to their core human resources, risk management and compliance functions. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, we completed over 75 million searches for over 40,000 clients, including over 50% of the Fortune 100 and over 45% of the Fortune 500."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Files for Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments capabilities. We offer single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2021, we served over 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and over 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. Our SaaS solutions are purpose-built for each vertical we serve and they simplify and automate mission-critical workflows such as scheduling, client onboarding, client communication, paperless billing, and electronic payment processing. In 2020, we estimate over 26 million consumers interacted with an EngageSmart solution. Our solutions transform our customers' digital engagement and empower them to manage, improve, and grow their businesses."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (CENQ) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CENQU) (NASDAQ: CENQ) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Imperial Capital,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Olaplex Holdings, Inc (OLPX) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Olaplex Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. We are founded on the principle of delivering...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riskified (RSKD) IPO Opens 29% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) opened for trading at $27 after pricing 17,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per Class A ordinary share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-one split of the Company's common stock to be effected through an Amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation.
StocksStreetInsider.com

MongoDB (MDB) PT Raised to $410 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Matthew Broome raised the price target on MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) to $410.00 (from $350.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts DT Midstream (DTM) at Equalweight

Barclays analyst Christine Cho initiates coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Williams Cos. (WMB) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or $1.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Toast, Inc (TOST) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Our platform provides a comprehensive suite of software as a service, or SaaS, products, financial technology solutions including integrated payment processing, restaurant-grade hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 48,000 restaurant locations across approximately 29,000 customers, processing over $38 billion of gross payment volume in the trailing 12 months, partnered with Toast to optimize operations, increase sales, engage guests, and maintain happy employees."
TennisPosted by
MarketRealist

Federer-Backed On Running to IPO—What's the Date and Price?

Swiss footwear brand On Running filed with the SEC on Aug. 23 for a future IPO. Backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, On has been able to expand to thousands of retail stores and grow its e-commerce direct-to-consumer footprint. Article continues below advertisement. Retail success doesn't necessarily equate to a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ventas, Inc. For: Sep 01 Filed by: CAFARO DEBRA A

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. This transaction was effected pursuant to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy