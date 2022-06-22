4th of July mattress sales — what to expect

4th of July mattress sales will start before you know it. Although there are still a few days left in June, retailers will start offering the first 4th of July mattress sales before the month's over. That's great news if you're in the market for a new bed.

Shoppers can expect to see 4th of July sales that knock from $400 to $1,000 off beds featured in our best mattress guide. Even if you're not shopping for a new bed, 4th of July mattress sales are a great opportunity to save on bed sheets, pillows, weighted blankets, and more.

Generally speaking, mattress deals can be found throughout the year, but major holidays like the 4th of July are the best time to make mattress purchases. So what 4th of July mattress sales can you expect this year? We're offering tips on how to shop smart and what deals to expect.

Prime Day vs. 4th of July mattress sales

We now know that Prime Day 2022 will begin on Tuesday, July 12. The 48-hour event will usher in a flood of deals on everything from 4K TVs to mattresses. However, we generally recommend making your mattress purchases direct from mattress manufacturers. Sure, Amazon has a few mattress exclusives, but mattress manufacturers generally offer the best pricing. Oftentimes, mattress manufacturers bundle freebies with your mattress purchase — such as free sheets or pillows — that Amazon doesn't offer. Either way, make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for the best deals on mattresses.

Is 4th of July a good time to buy a mattress?

Independence Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Outside of Black Friday, 4th of July mattress sales offer the best discounts of the year. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. (Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales tend to offer both dollar-off discounts and freebies). Nectar, for instance, is offering up to $399 off mattresses and you'll also get a bedding bundle worth $399 with every purchase.

Tips for buying a mattress on 4th of July

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for 4th of July mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the best 4th of July mattress sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 25% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Flashy slogans like 25% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved. Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Helix, for instance, usually has coupons that knock from $100 to $200 off your mattress purchase .

The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Helix, for instance, usually has coupons that knock from $100 to $200 off your mattress purchase . Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress. Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

(Image credit: Purple)

Do 4th of July mattress sales include bedding?

Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most 4th of July mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.