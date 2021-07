A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.