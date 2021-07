Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1,550.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.