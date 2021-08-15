Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfQtz_0ajLSsvj00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXjji_0ajLSsvj00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#50. Allegheny County

- Median household income: $61,043
--- 1.1% below state median, 2.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%
--- #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqyxL_0ajLSsvj00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#49. Dauphin County

- Median household income: $60,715
--- 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW0ob_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#48. Westmoreland County

- Median household income: $60,471
--- 2.1% below state median, 3.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
--- #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WWVg_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Centre County

- Median household income: $60,403
--- 2.2% below state median, 3.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
--- #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khTqL_0ajLSsvj00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lebanon County

- Median household income: $60,281
--- 2.4% below state median, 4.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38b4P6_0ajLSsvj00
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $59,415
--- 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%
--- #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED06J_0ajLSsvj00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Union County

- Median household income: $59,399
--- 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9NVc_0ajLSsvj00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Snyder County

- Median household income: $58,997
--- 4.4% below state median, 6.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2vWU_0ajLSsvj00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Montour County

- Median household income: $58,333
--- 5.5% below state median, 7.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178w69_0ajLSsvj00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Beaver County

- Median household income: $57,807
--- 6.4% below state median, 8.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%
--- #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t9Km_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#40. Carbon County

- Median household income: $57,006
--- 7.7% below state median, 9.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gzWO_0ajLSsvj00
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County

- Median household income: $56,096
--- 9.1% below state median, 10.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TMrH_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Susquehanna County

- Median household income: $54,966
--- 11.0% below state median, 12.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYiBs_0ajLSsvj00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greene County

- Median household income: $54,776
--- 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UksT4_0ajLSsvj00
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lycoming County

- Median household income: $54,241
--- 12.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmInb_0ajLSsvj00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Juniata County

- Median household income: $53,879
--- 12.7% below state median, 14.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwcjS_0ajLSsvj00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Fulton County

- Median household income: $53,476
--- 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6wsT_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#33. Luzerne County

- Median household income: $53,473
--- 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OryhR_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#32. Elk County

- Median household income: $53,440
--- 13.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QM3fx_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#31. Lackawanna County

- Median household income: $52,821
--- 14.5% below state median, 15.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gnSZ_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#30. Bradford County

- Median household income: $52,358
--- 15.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWdk0_0ajLSsvj00
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schuylkill County

- Median household income: $52,280
--- 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJRiK_0ajLSsvj00
Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Huntingdon County

- Median household income: $51,678
--- 16.3% below state median, 17.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4ALw_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#27. Erie County

- Median household income: $51,529
--- 16.5% below state median, 18.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWO3Y_0ajLSsvj00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Armstrong County

- Median household income: $51,410
--- 16.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w9ub_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#25. Tioga County

- Median household income: $51,324
--- 16.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EetoR_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#24. Clinton County

- Median household income: $50,923
--- 17.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0st3_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#23. Mercer County

- Median household income: $50,696
--- 17.9% below state median, 19.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2BZw_0ajLSsvj00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Columbia County

- Median household income: $50,550
--- 18.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvaCY_0ajLSsvj00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bedford County

- Median household income: $50,509
--- 18.2% below state median, 19.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvJKC_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Crawford County

- Median household income: $50,304
--- 18.5% below state median, 20.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIwtO_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Warren County

- Median household income: $50,250
--- 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AE22_0ajLSsvj00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mifflin County

- Median household income: $50,219
--- 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dguw_0ajLSsvj00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $50,204
--- 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeO2H_0ajLSsvj00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Venango County

- Median household income: $49,945
--- 19.1% below state median, 20.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7hoh_0ajLSsvj00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana County

- Median household income: $49,320
--- 20.1% below state median, 21.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0tQf_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#14. Blair County

- Median household income: $49,181
--- 20.3% below state median, 21.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llQOt_0ajLSsvj00
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Somerset County

- Median household income: $49,089
--- 20.5% below state median, 21.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1543Td_0ajLSsvj00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clearfield County

- Median household income: $49,015
--- 20.6% below state median, 22.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAyB5_0ajLSsvj00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Northumberland County

- Median household income: $48,671
--- 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAMF1_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McKean County

- Median household income: $48,647
--- 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6LMY_0ajLSsvj00
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $47,603
--- 22.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViaF9_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $47,407
--- 23.2% below state median, 24.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tWvQ_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#7. Fayette County

- Median household income: $47,364
--- 23.3% below state median, 24.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kxXV_0ajLSsvj00
Canva

#6. Clarion County

- Median household income: $46,680
--- 24.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQ20V_0ajLSsvj00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cambria County

- Median household income: $46,659
--- 24.4% below state median, 25.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI8U9_0ajLSsvj00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Philadelphia County

- Median household income: $45,927
--- 25.6% below state median, 26.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NptPY_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Potter County

- Median household income: $45,419
--- 26.4% below state median, 27.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhXMJ_0ajLSsvj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Cameron County

- Median household income: $41,165
--- 33.3% below state median, 34.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forest County

- Median household income: $39,717
--- 35.7% below state median, 36.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

