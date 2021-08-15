Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lowest-earning counties in North Carolina

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in North Carolina

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehs79_0ajLSr3000
Canva

#50. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $46,875
--- 14.2% below state median, 25.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9I1L_0ajLSr3000
Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pamlico County

- Median household income: $46,728
--- 14.4% below state median, 25.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZvIm_0ajLSr3000
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Chowan County

- Median household income: $46,519
--- 14.8% below state median, 26.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWLiA_0ajLSr3000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $46,103
--- 15.6% below state median, 26.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Zk9v_0ajLSr3000
Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#46. Madison County

- Median household income: $45,873
--- 16.0% below state median, 27.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xU8vO_0ajLSr3000
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Caswell County

- Median household income: $45,733
--- 16.2% below state median, 27.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKCN4_0ajLSr3000
JNix // Shutterstock

#44. Macon County

- Median household income: $45,507
--- 16.7% below state median, 27.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSIJg_0ajLSr3000
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#43. Beaufort County

- Median household income: $45,212
--- 17.2% below state median, 28.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAt4b_0ajLSr3000
Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Yadkin County

- Median household income: $44,682
--- 18.2% below state median, 28.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHR5L_0ajLSr3000
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Burke County

- Median household income: $44,557
--- 18.4% below state median, 29.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r32k_0ajLSr3000
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#40. Caldwell County

- Median household income: $44,511
--- 18.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxfIp_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County

- Median household income: $44,416
--- 18.7% below state median, 29.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5nL6_0ajLSr3000
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $44,146
--- 19.1% below state median, 29.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CawX_0ajLSr3000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $44,107
--- 19.2% below state median, 29.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,485 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDlxX_0ajLSr3000
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilson County

- Median household income: $43,877
--- 19.6% below state median, 30.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHwXz_0ajLSr3000
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#35. McDowell County

- Median household income: $43,646
--- 20.1% below state median, 30.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFKfl_0ajLSr3000
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Surry County

- Median household income: $43,597
--- 20.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGQFq_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rockingham County

- Median household income: $43,579
--- 20.2% below state median, 30.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GVPM_0ajLSr3000
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Rutherford County

- Median household income: $42,608
--- 22.0% below state median, 32.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXr06_0ajLSr3000
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cleveland County

- Median household income: $42,247
--- 22.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8xKc_0ajLSr3000
George Dukin // Shutterstock

#30. Clay County

- Median household income: $42,222
--- 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crb2U_0ajLSr3000
Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Yancey County

- Median household income: $42,222
--- 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFx2m_0ajLSr3000
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sampson County

- Median household income: $42,151
--- 22.8% below state median, 32.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVsqj_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Median household income: $41,764
--- 23.5% below state median, 33.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4CL5_0ajLSr3000
James R Poston // Shutterstock

#26. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $41,438
--- 24.1% below state median, 34.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Where people in North Carolina are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKH9x_0ajLSr3000
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hertford County

- Median household income: $41,028
--- 24.9% below state median, 34.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V9Dd_0ajLSr3000
Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#24. Ashe County

- Median household income: $40,962
--- 25.0% below state median, 34.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1cEt_0ajLSr3000
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Vance County

- Median household income: $40,529
--- 25.8% below state median, 35.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SmNK_0ajLSr3000
Canva

#22. Avery County

- Median household income: $40,340
--- 26.1% below state median, 35.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFFx1_0ajLSr3000
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

- Median household income: $40,213
--- 26.4% below state median, 36.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8pBx_0ajLSr3000
Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Martin County

- Median household income: $40,090
--- 26.6% below state median, 36.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exwWV_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greene County

- Median household income: $39,837
--- 27.0% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PkNF_0ajLSr3000
Canva

#18. Hyde County

- Median household income: $39,663
--- 27.4% below state median, 36.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
--- #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkNgz_0ajLSr3000
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#17. Graham County

- Median household income: $39,571
--- 27.5% below state median, 37.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvVEN_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lenoir County

- Median household income: $39,402
--- 27.8% below state median, 37.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcF0I_0ajLSr3000
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Swain County

- Median household income: $39,317
--- 28.0% below state median, 37.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxEY9_0ajLSr3000
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jones County

- Median household income: $38,158
--- 30.1% below state median, 39.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%
--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxtY3_0ajLSr3000
Canva

#13. Alleghany County

- Median household income: $37,830
--- 30.7% below state median, 39.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAit8_0ajLSr3000
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Columbus County

- Median household income: $37,628
--- 31.1% below state median, 40.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joRmy_0ajLSr3000
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scotland County

- Median household income: $37,238
--- 31.8% below state median, 40.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMGL4_0ajLSr3000
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Northampton County

- Median household income: $37,146
--- 32.0% below state median, 40.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQKHv_0ajLSr3000
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Edgecombe County

- Median household income: $36,866
--- 32.5% below state median, 41.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AS1XC_0ajLSr3000
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Warren County

- Median household income: $36,466
--- 33.2% below state median, 42.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaBeG_0ajLSr3000
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bladen County

- Median household income: $36,173
--- 33.8% below state median, 42.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
--- #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpcXA_0ajLSr3000
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Richmond County

- Median household income: $36,148
--- 33.8% below state median, 42.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,841 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%
--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Do you know North Carolina's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0VGz_0ajLSr3000
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- Median household income: $35,979
--- 34.1% below state median, 42.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.1%
--- #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8Zjh_0ajLSr3000
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

- Median household income: $35,527
--- 34.9% below state median, 43.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlxmg_0ajLSr3000
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Halifax County

- Median household income: $35,502
--- 35.0% below state median, 43.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkDj1_0ajLSr3000
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

- Median household income: $35,300
--- 35.4% below state median, 43.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfZtZ_0ajLSr3000
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Robeson County

- Median household income: $34,976
--- 35.9% below state median, 44.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%
--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from North Carolina

Comments / 7

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#United States#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Jnix Shutterstock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 7

Community Policy