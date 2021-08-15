Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in North Carolina

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Canva

#50. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $46,875

--- 14.2% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pamlico County

- Median household income: $46,728

--- 14.4% below state median, 25.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Chowan County

- Median household income: $46,519

--- 14.8% below state median, 26.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $46,103

--- 15.6% below state median, 26.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#46. Madison County

- Median household income: $45,873

--- 16.0% below state median, 27.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Caswell County

- Median household income: $45,733

--- 16.2% below state median, 27.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JNix // Shutterstock

#44. Macon County

- Median household income: $45,507

--- 16.7% below state median, 27.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#43. Beaufort County

- Median household income: $45,212

--- 17.2% below state median, 28.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Yadkin County

- Median household income: $44,682

--- 18.2% below state median, 28.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Burke County

- Median household income: $44,557

--- 18.4% below state median, 29.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#40. Caldwell County

- Median household income: $44,511

--- 18.5% below state median, 29.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County

- Median household income: $44,416

--- 18.7% below state median, 29.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $44,146

--- 19.1% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $44,107

--- 19.2% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,485 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wilson County

- Median household income: $43,877

--- 19.6% below state median, 30.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#35. McDowell County

- Median household income: $43,646

--- 20.1% below state median, 30.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Surry County

- Median household income: $43,597

--- 20.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rockingham County

- Median household income: $43,579

--- 20.2% below state median, 30.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Rutherford County

- Median household income: $42,608

--- 22.0% below state median, 32.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cleveland County

- Median household income: $42,247

--- 22.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

George Dukin // Shutterstock

#30. Clay County

- Median household income: $42,222

--- 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Yancey County

- Median household income: $42,222

--- 22.7% below state median, 32.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sampson County

- Median household income: $42,151

--- 22.8% below state median, 32.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Median household income: $41,764

--- 23.5% below state median, 33.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#26. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $41,438

--- 24.1% below state median, 34.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hertford County

- Median household income: $41,028

--- 24.9% below state median, 34.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#24. Ashe County

- Median household income: $40,962

--- 25.0% below state median, 34.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Vance County

- Median household income: $40,529

--- 25.8% below state median, 35.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Avery County

- Median household income: $40,340

--- 26.1% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anson County

- Median household income: $40,213

--- 26.4% below state median, 36.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Martin County

- Median household income: $40,090

--- 26.6% below state median, 36.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%

--- #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greene County

- Median household income: $39,837

--- 27.0% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#18. Hyde County

- Median household income: $39,663

--- 27.4% below state median, 36.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

--- #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#17. Graham County

- Median household income: $39,571

--- 27.5% below state median, 37.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lenoir County

- Median household income: $39,402

--- 27.8% below state median, 37.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Swain County

- Median household income: $39,317

--- 28.0% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jones County

- Median household income: $38,158

--- 30.1% below state median, 39.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#13. Alleghany County

- Median household income: $37,830

--- 30.7% below state median, 39.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Columbus County

- Median household income: $37,628

--- 31.1% below state median, 40.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scotland County

- Median household income: $37,238

--- 31.8% below state median, 40.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Northampton County

- Median household income: $37,146

--- 32.0% below state median, 40.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

--- #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Edgecombe County

- Median household income: $36,866

--- 32.5% below state median, 41.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Warren County

- Median household income: $36,466

--- 33.2% below state median, 42.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bladen County

- Median household income: $36,173

--- 33.8% below state median, 42.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Richmond County

- Median household income: $36,148

--- 33.8% below state median, 42.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,841 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%

--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- Median household income: $35,979

--- 34.1% below state median, 42.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.1%

--- #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

- Median household income: $35,527

--- 34.9% below state median, 43.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Halifax County

- Median household income: $35,502

--- 35.0% below state median, 43.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tyrrell County

- Median household income: $35,300

--- 35.4% below state median, 43.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Robeson County

- Median household income: $34,976

--- 35.9% below state median, 44.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%

--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

