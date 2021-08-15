Cancel
Politics

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

By Stacker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CZK0_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bFYL_0ajLSlzs00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Meade County

- Median household income: $60,578
--- 4.0% above state median, 3.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0K4k_0ajLSlzs00
Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Harding County

- Median household income: $59,655
--- 2.4% above state median, 5.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.4%
--- #3,139 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmZjj_0ajLSlzs00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Turner County

- Median household income: $59,242
--- 1.7% above state median, 5.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpMBX_0ajLSlzs00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Douglas County

- Median household income: $58,684
--- 0.7% above state median, 6.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOH8G_0ajLSlzs00
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Custer County

- Median household income: $58,522
--- 0.4% above state median, 6.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PErcn_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Yankton County

- Median household income: $58,342
--- 0.1% above state median, 7.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0J94_0ajLSlzs00
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Brown County

- Median household income: $58,216
--- 0.1% below state median, 7.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsKGr_0ajLSlzs00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Grant County

- Median household income: $58,158
--- 0.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjNrk_0ajLSlzs00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brookings County

- Median household income: $58,136
--- 0.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bElw6_0ajLSlzs00
Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Perkins County

- Median household income: $57,981
--- 0.5% below state median, 7.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,701 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0wIQ_0ajLSlzs00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#40. Hyde County

- Median household income: $57,788
--- 0.8% below state median, 8.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQzjv_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tripp County

- Median household income: $57,720
--- 1.0% below state median, 8.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrRmC_0ajLSlzs00
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Brule County

- Median household income: $57,196
--- 1.9% below state median, 9.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEbyZ_0ajLSlzs00
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hutchinson County

- Median household income: $57,089
--- 2.0% below state median, 9.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKvaK_0ajLSlzs00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#36. Pennington County

- Median household income: $57,039
--- 2.1% below state median, 9.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BpYt_0ajLSlzs00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#35. Sanborn County

- Median household income: $56,875
--- 2.4% below state median, 9.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TU7wN_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#34. Codington County

- Median household income: $56,376
--- 3.3% below state median, 10.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AvCa_0ajLSlzs00
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Walworth County

- Median household income: $55,583
--- 4.6% below state median, 11.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QGuf_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Faulk County

- Median household income: $55,096
--- 5.5% below state median, 12.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDseC_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bon Homme County

- Median household income: $54,737
--- 6.1% below state median, 12.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1CuE_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Potter County

- Median household income: $54,583
--- 6.3% below state median, 13.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRMuy_0ajLSlzs00
USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Campbell County

- Median household income: $54,449
--- 6.6% below state median, 13.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #843 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4k5u_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Spink County

- Median household income: $54,423
--- 6.6% below state median, 13.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwxYc_0ajLSlzs00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#27. Hand County

- Median household income: $54,155
--- 7.1% below state median, 13.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oafFc_0ajLSlzs00
Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lyman County

- Median household income: $53,862
--- 7.6% below state median, 14.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,407 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X44hl_0ajLSlzs00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#25. Miner County

- Median household income: $52,910
--- 9.2% below state median, 15.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT240_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#24. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $52,641
--- 9.7% below state median, 16.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmEeh_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#23. Beadle County

- Median household income: $52,313
--- 10.2% below state median, 16.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444FXD_0ajLSlzs00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- Median household income: $50,724
--- 13.0% below state median, 19.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #934 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCgcQ_0ajLSlzs00
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fall River County

- Median household income: $50,588
--- 13.2% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUVup_0ajLSlzs00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Davison County

- Median household income: $50,570
--- 13.2% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMRiP_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Charles Mix County

- Median household income: $50,481
--- 13.4% below state median, 19.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MoHA_0ajLSlzs00
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Roberts County

- Median household income: $50,348
--- 13.6% below state median, 19.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWqqq_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerauld County

- Median household income: $49,632
--- 14.8% below state median, 21.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hliDK_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clark County

- Median household income: $48,980
--- 16.0% below state median, 22.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vZlv_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bennett County

- Median household income: $47,500
--- 18.5% below state median, 24.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE02C_0ajLSlzs00
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dewey County

- Median household income: $47,475
--- 18.5% below state median, 24.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pU26K_0ajLSlzs00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Day County

- Median household income: $46,679
--- 19.9% below state median, 25.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H403_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butte County

- Median household income: $46,508
--- 20.2% below state median, 26.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbvAU_0ajLSlzs00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jones County

- Median household income: $46,149
--- 20.8% below state median, 26.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vg9ic_0ajLSlzs00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McPherson County

- Median household income: $44,574
--- 23.5% below state median, 29.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYDuq_0ajLSlzs00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gregory County

- Median household income: $43,438
--- 25.5% below state median, 30.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S4bS_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#8. Haakon County

- Median household income: $42,250
--- 27.5% below state median, 32.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3Z0E_0ajLSlzs00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ziebach County

- Median household income: $37,400
--- 35.8% below state median, 40.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%
--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yvfy_0ajLSlzs00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

- Median household income: $35,759
--- 38.6% below state median, 43.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%
--- #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1Toq_0ajLSlzs00
Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo County

- Median household income: $34,808
--- 40.3% below state median, 44.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.0%
--- #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.2%
--- #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORaSf_0ajLSlzs00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jackson County

- Median household income: $33,295
--- 42.9% below state median, 47.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%
--- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8DF4_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#3. Oglala Lakota County

- Median household income: $31,997
--- 45.1% below state median, 49.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%
--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuZga_0ajLSlzs00
Canva

#2. Mellette County

- Median household income: $30,650
--- 47.4% below state median, 51.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%
--- #3,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.8%
--- #7 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Todd County

- Median household income: $24,331
--- 58.2% below state median, 61.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 5.3%
--- #3,134 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 39.6%
--- #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide

