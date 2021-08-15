Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Meade County

- Median household income: $60,578

--- 4.0% above state median, 3.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Harding County

- Median household income: $59,655

--- 2.4% above state median, 5.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 2.4%

--- #3,139 highest rate among all counties nationwide

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Turner County

- Median household income: $59,242

--- 1.7% above state median, 5.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Douglas County

- Median household income: $58,684

--- 0.7% above state median, 6.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Custer County

- Median household income: $58,522

--- 0.4% above state median, 6.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Yankton County

- Median household income: $58,342

--- 0.1% above state median, 7.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Brown County

- Median household income: $58,216

--- 0.1% below state median, 7.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Grant County

- Median household income: $58,158

--- 0.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brookings County

- Median household income: $58,136

--- 0.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Perkins County

- Median household income: $57,981

--- 0.5% below state median, 7.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,701 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#40. Hyde County

- Median household income: $57,788

--- 0.8% below state median, 8.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tripp County

- Median household income: $57,720

--- 1.0% below state median, 8.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Brule County

- Median household income: $57,196

--- 1.9% below state median, 9.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hutchinson County

- Median household income: $57,089

--- 2.0% below state median, 9.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

tochichi//Wikicommons

#36. Pennington County

- Median household income: $57,039

--- 2.1% below state median, 9.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#35. Sanborn County

- Median household income: $56,875

--- 2.4% below state median, 9.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Codington County

- Median household income: $56,376

--- 3.3% below state median, 10.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Walworth County

- Median household income: $55,583

--- 4.6% below state median, 11.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Faulk County

- Median household income: $55,096

--- 5.5% below state median, 12.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bon Homme County

- Median household income: $54,737

--- 6.1% below state median, 12.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Potter County

- Median household income: $54,583

--- 6.3% below state median, 13.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Campbell County

- Median household income: $54,449

--- 6.6% below state median, 13.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #843 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Spink County

- Median household income: $54,423

--- 6.6% below state median, 13.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#27. Hand County

- Median household income: $54,155

--- 7.1% below state median, 13.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lyman County

- Median household income: $53,862

--- 7.6% below state median, 14.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,407 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#25. Miner County

- Median household income: $52,910

--- 9.2% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#24. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $52,641

--- 9.7% below state median, 16.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Beadle County

- Median household income: $52,313

--- 10.2% below state median, 16.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- Median household income: $50,724

--- 13.0% below state median, 19.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #934 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fall River County

- Median household income: $50,588

--- 13.2% below state median, 19.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Davison County

- Median household income: $50,570

--- 13.2% below state median, 19.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Charles Mix County

- Median household income: $50,481

--- 13.4% below state median, 19.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Roberts County

- Median household income: $50,348

--- 13.6% below state median, 19.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerauld County

- Median household income: $49,632

--- 14.8% below state median, 21.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clark County

- Median household income: $48,980

--- 16.0% below state median, 22.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bennett County

- Median household income: $47,500

--- 18.5% below state median, 24.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dewey County

- Median household income: $47,475

--- 18.5% below state median, 24.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Day County

- Median household income: $46,679

--- 19.9% below state median, 25.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butte County

- Median household income: $46,508

--- 20.2% below state median, 26.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jones County

- Median household income: $46,149

--- 20.8% below state median, 26.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McPherson County

- Median household income: $44,574

--- 23.5% below state median, 29.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gregory County

- Median household income: $43,438

--- 25.5% below state median, 30.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#8. Haakon County

- Median household income: $42,250

--- 27.5% below state median, 32.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ziebach County

- Median household income: $37,400

--- 35.8% below state median, 40.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

- Median household income: $35,759

--- 38.6% below state median, 43.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%

--- #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo County

- Median household income: $34,808

--- 40.3% below state median, 44.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.0%

--- #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.2%

--- #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jackson County

- Median household income: $33,295

--- 42.9% below state median, 47.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%

--- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Oglala Lakota County

- Median household income: $31,997

--- 45.1% below state median, 49.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%

--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#2. Mellette County

- Median household income: $30,650

--- 47.4% below state median, 51.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

--- #3,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 32.8%

--- #7 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Todd County

- Median household income: $24,331

--- 58.2% below state median, 61.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.3%

--- #3,134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 39.6%

--- #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide