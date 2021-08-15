Cancel
Oregon State

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRST4_0ajLSk7900
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Median household income: $82,215
--- 30.9% above state median, 30.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.8%
--- #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
--- #2,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8nDV_0ajLSk7900
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clackamas County

- Median household income: $80,484
--- 28.1% above state median, 28.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%
--- #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49scWe_0ajLSk7900
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#34. Multnomah County

- Median household income: $69,176
--- 10.1% above state median, 10.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.2%
--- #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15isVh_0ajLSk7900
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Deschutes County

- Median household income: $67,043
--- 6.7% above state median, 6.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
--- #457 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2232R3_0ajLSk7900
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hood River County

- Median household income: $65,679
--- 4.6% above state median, 4.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%
--- #346 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aV5l_0ajLSk7900
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Yamhill County

- Median household income: $63,902
--- 1.7% above state median, 1.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%
--- #461 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lnfe_0ajLSk7900
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Polk County

- Median household income: $62,691
--- 0.2% below state median, 0.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%
--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvZL5_0ajLSk7900
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Columbia County

- Median household income: $62,257
--- 0.9% below state median, 0.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.7%
--- #474 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ExbP_0ajLSk7900
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#28. Benton County

- Median household income: $62,077
--- 1.2% below state median, 1.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
--- #433 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzYmr_0ajLSk7900
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#27. Marion County

- Median household income: $59,625
--- 5.1% below state median, 5.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPyfd_0ajLSk7900
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Linn County

- Median household income: $55,893
--- 11.0% below state median, 11.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lx7se_0ajLSk7900
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clatsop County

- Median household income: $54,886
--- 12.6% below state median, 12.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYrja_0ajLSk7900
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Umatilla County

- Median household income: $54,699
--- 12.9% below state median, 13.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPnzD_0ajLSk7900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morrow County

- Median household income: $54,269
--- 13.6% below state median, 13.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412CMb_0ajLSk7900
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#22. Jackson County

- Median household income: $53,412
--- 15.0% below state median, 15.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apipA_0ajLSk7900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $53,277
--- 15.2% below state median, 15.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doNkx_0ajLSk7900
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wasco County

- Median household income: $53,105
--- 15.5% below state median, 15.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUHin_0ajLSk7900
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#19. Lane County

- Median household income: $52,426
--- 16.5% below state median, 16.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss1Hb_0ajLSk7900
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Union County

- Median household income: $52,171
--- 16.9% below state median, 17.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g76l5_0ajLSk7900
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wallowa County

- Median household income: $51,224
--- 18.5% below state median, 18.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye75T_0ajLSk7900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sherman County

- Median household income: $51,071
--- 18.7% below state median, 18.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPeO6_0ajLSk7900
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tillamook County

- Median household income: $49,895
--- 20.6% below state median, 20.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtlms_0ajLSk7900
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Crook County

- Median household income: $49,006
--- 22.0% below state median, 22.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1KaO_0ajLSk7900
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#13. Curry County

- Median household income: $48,440
--- 22.9% below state median, 22.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLxOI_0ajLSk7900
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $47,882
--- 23.8% below state median, 23.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB20x_0ajLSk7900
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gilliam County

- Median household income: $47,500
--- 24.4% below state median, 24.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rroi3_0ajLSk7900
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Douglas County

- Median household income: $47,267
--- 24.8% below state median, 24.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,128 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aP1Tk_0ajLSk7900
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Klamath County

- Median household income: $46,491
--- 26.0% below state median, 26.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tAuc_0ajLSk7900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Baker County

- Median household income: $45,998
--- 26.8% below state median, 26.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vucau_0ajLSk7900
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#7. Josephine County

- Median household income: $45,616
--- 27.4% below state median, 27.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suAJF_0ajLSk7900
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coos County

- Median household income: $45,051
--- 28.3% below state median, 28.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RllEs_0ajLSk7900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grant County

- Median household income: $44,712
--- 28.8% below state median, 28.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXatG_0ajLSk7900
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Malheur County

- Median household income: $43,313
--- 31.1% below state median, 31.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xliwA_0ajLSk7900
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#3. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $40,926
--- 34.8% below state median, 34.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B31FD_0ajLSk7900
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Harney County

- Median household income: $40,735
--- 35.2% below state median, 35.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIt01_0ajLSk7900
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Median household income: $37,898
--- 39.7% below state median, 39.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

