Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Ohio

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Paulding County

- Median household income: $55,330

--- 2.2% below state median, 12.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carroll County

- Median household income: $55,267

--- 2.4% below state median, 12.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Brown County

- Median household income: $54,575

--- 3.6% below state median, 13.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Van Wert County

- Median household income: $54,254

--- 4.1% below state median, 13.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Erie County

- Median household income: $54,226

--- 4.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sandusky County

- Median household income: $54,089

--- 4.4% below state median, 13.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Stark County

- Median household income: $53,860

--- 4.8% below state median, 14.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tuscarawas County

- Median household income: $53,243

--- 5.9% below state median, 15.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Williams County

- Median household income: $53,183

--- 6.0% below state median, 15.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Allen County

- Median household income: $53,131

--- 6.1% below state median, 15.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ashland County

- Median household income: $52,823

--- 6.7% below state median, 15.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clinton County

- Median household income: $52,815

--- 6.7% below state median, 16.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Huron County

- Median household income: $52,560

--- 7.1% below state median, 16.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Seneca County

- Median household income: $52,500

--- 7.2% below state median, 16.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hocking County

- Median household income: $52,363

--- 7.5% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $51,542

--- 8.9% below state median, 18.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Ross County

- Median household income: $51,092

--- 9.7% below state median, 18.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Belmont County

- Median household income: $50,904

--- 10.1% below state median, 19.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#32. Clark County

- Median household income: $50,873

--- 10.1% below state median, 19.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hardin County

- Median household income: $50,506

--- 10.8% below state median, 19.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#30. Cuyahoga County

- Median household income: $50,366

--- 11.0% below state median, 19.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Perry County

- Median household income: $50,150

--- 11.4% below state median, 20.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Washington County

- Median household income: $50,021

--- 11.6% below state median, 20.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Harrison County

- Median household income: $49,689

--- 12.2% below state median, 20.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Richland County

- Median household income: $49,547

--- 12.5% below state median, 21.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,166 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#25. Lucas County

- Median household income: $48,736

--- 13.9% below state median, 22.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbiana County

- Median household income: $48,345

--- 14.6% below state median, 23.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jackson County

- Median household income: $47,550

--- 16.0% below state median, 24.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marion County

- Median household income: $47,498

--- 16.1% below state median, 24.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fayette County

- Median household income: $47,308

--- 16.4% below state median, 24.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Trumbull County

- Median household income: $47,280

--- 16.5% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Muskingum County

- Median household income: $47,254

--- 16.5% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Noble County

- Median household income: $46,897

--- 17.1% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ashtabula County

- Median household income: $46,700

--- 17.5% below state median, 25.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Coshocton County

- Median household income: $46,606

--- 17.7% below state median, 25.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $46,581

--- 17.7% below state median, 25.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mahoning County

- Median household income: $46,042

--- 18.7% below state median, 26.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Guernsey County

- Median household income: $45,917

--- 18.9% below state median, 26.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Vinton County

- Median household income: $45,673

--- 19.3% below state median, 27.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#11. Monroe County

- Median household income: $45,289

--- 20.0% below state median, 27.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $45,118

--- 20.3% below state median, 28.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crawford County

- Median household income: $44,971

--- 20.5% below state median, 28.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,653 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Meigs County

- Median household income: $44,899

--- 20.7% below state median, 28.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gallia County

- Median household income: $44,858

--- 20.7% below state median, 28.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Highland County

- Median household income: $44,169

--- 22.0% below state median, 29.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pike County

- Median household income: $42,832

--- 24.3% below state median, 31.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Morgan County

- Median household income: $42,341

--- 25.2% below state median, 32.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scioto County

- Median household income: $41,330

--- 27.0% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #270 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Athens County

- Median household income: $40,905

--- 27.7% below state median, 34.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Median household income: $39,079

--- 31.0% below state median, 37.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

