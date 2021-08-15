Cancel
Oklahoma State

Lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma

By Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340ZQ0_0ajLShSy00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUITV_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#50. Roger Mills County

- Median household income: $51,302
--- 3.1% below state median, 18.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flUIO_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#49. Cotton County

- Median household income: $50,885
--- 3.8% below state median, 19.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FLYa_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Beckham County

- Median household income: $50,721
--- 4.2% below state median, 19.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dt7k_0ajLShSy00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $50,671
--- 4.2% below state median, 19.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNQx5_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#46. Pontotoc County

- Median household income: $50,392
--- 4.8% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,295 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yC1P_0ajLShSy00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mayes County

- Median household income: $50,345
--- 4.9% below state median, 19.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckUWR_0ajLShSy00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Custer County

- Median household income: $49,900
--- 5.7% below state median, 20.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvaFp_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#43. Jackson County

- Median household income: $49,703
--- 6.1% below state median, 20.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsBxy_0ajLShSy00
Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Love County

- Median household income: $49,399
--- 6.7% below state median, 21.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XtQB_0ajLShSy00
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pottawatomie County

- Median household income: $49,250
--- 6.9% below state median, 21.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7niF_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#40. Osage County

- Median household income: $49,103
--- 7.2% below state median, 21.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYwwV_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Harmon County

- Median household income: $48,344
--- 8.6% below state median, 23.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMD3Y_0ajLShSy00
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $48,009
--- 9.3% below state median, 23.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lK7LL_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Stephens County

- Median household income: $47,214
--- 10.8% below state median, 24.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKeWq_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Garvin County

- Median household income: $47,125
--- 10.9% below state median, 25.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYuQ4_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#35. Kay County

- Median household income: $46,809
--- 11.5% below state median, 25.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zask7_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#34. Pittsburg County

- Median household income: $46,784
--- 11.6% below state median, 25.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcgDO_0ajLShSy00
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Caddo County

- Median household income: $46,592
--- 12.0% below state median, 25.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IsNs_0ajLShSy00
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cimarron County

- Median household income: $46,328
--- 12.5% below state median, 26.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5KyG_0ajLShSy00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Harper County

- Median household income: $46,154
--- 12.8% below state median, 26.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3xk6_0ajLShSy00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Median household income: $45,792
--- 13.5% below state median, 27.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5yvk_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#29. Marshall County

- Median household income: $45,746
--- 13.6% below state median, 27.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Sm9f_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#28. Latimer County

- Median household income: $44,214
--- 16.4% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mJV9_0ajLShSy00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bryan County

- Median household income: $44,212
--- 16.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZjnw_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#26. Craig County

- Median household income: $43,329
--- 18.1% below state median, 31.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ9sq_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#25. Nowata County

- Median household income: $43,145
--- 18.5% below state median, 31.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,485 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w4tt_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#24. Muskogee County

- Median household income: $43,078
--- 18.6% below state median, 31.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%
--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NFiU_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#23. Okmulgee County

- Median household income: $42,998
--- 18.7% below state median, 31.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06R3vn_0ajLShSy00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $42,774
--- 19.2% below state median, 31.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaI62_0ajLShSy00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Haskell County

- Median household income: $42,348
--- 20.0% below state median, 32.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%
--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeUw9_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tillman County

- Median household income: $42,280
--- 20.1% below state median, 32.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNdPm_0ajLShSy00
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Delaware County

- Median household income: $41,696
--- 21.2% below state median, 33.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKokh_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#18. Payne County

- Median household income: $41,603
--- 21.4% below state median, 33.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%
--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag3MM_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#17. Greer County

- Median household income: $41,488
--- 21.6% below state median, 34.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8WLR_0ajLShSy00
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Johnston County

- Median household income: $41,332
--- 21.9% below state median, 34.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5UcS_0ajLShSy00
Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Coal County

- Median household income: $40,938
--- 22.6% below state median, 34.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDOjD_0ajLShSy00
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

- Median household income: $40,677
--- 23.1% below state median, 35.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzAUS_0ajLShSy00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sequoyah County

- Median household income: $40,351
--- 23.7% below state median, 35.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyMo7_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $39,895
--- 24.6% below state median, 36.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqcV8_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#11. Ottawa County

- Median household income: $39,872
--- 24.7% below state median, 36.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b82YS_0ajLShSy00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Seminole County

- Median household income: $39,373
--- 25.6% below state median, 37.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CMsU_0ajLShSy00
Canva

#9. Hughes County

- Median household income: $39,365
--- 25.6% below state median, 37.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roWsI_0ajLShSy00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atoka County

- Median household income: $39,316
--- 25.7% below state median, 37.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,589 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnqYC_0ajLShSy00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McIntosh County

- Median household income: $39,084
--- 26.1% below state median, 37.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evPPQ_0ajLShSy00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Okfuskee County

- Median household income: $38,411
--- 27.4% below state median, 38.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKXVl_0ajLShSy00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $38,019
--- 28.2% below state median, 39.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfVQZ_0ajLShSy00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pushmataha County

- Median household income: $37,692
--- 28.8% below state median, 40.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcEzt_0ajLShSy00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. McCurtain County

- Median household income: $37,061
--- 30.0% below state median, 41.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%
--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eB2JB_0ajLShSy00
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adair County

- Median household income: $34,695
--- 34.4% below state median, 44.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.2%
--- #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $34,489
--- 34.8% below state median, 45.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%
--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
