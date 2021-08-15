Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Canva

#50. Roger Mills County

- Median household income: $51,302

--- 3.1% below state median, 18.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#49. Cotton County

- Median household income: $50,885

--- 3.8% below state median, 19.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

--- #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Beckham County

- Median household income: $50,721

--- 4.2% below state median, 19.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $50,671

--- 4.2% below state median, 19.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#46. Pontotoc County

- Median household income: $50,392

--- 4.8% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,295 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mayes County

- Median household income: $50,345

--- 4.9% below state median, 19.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Custer County

- Median household income: $49,900

--- 5.7% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#43. Jackson County

- Median household income: $49,703

--- 6.1% below state median, 20.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Love County

- Median household income: $49,399

--- 6.7% below state median, 21.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pottawatomie County

- Median household income: $49,250

--- 6.9% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Osage County

- Median household income: $49,103

--- 7.2% below state median, 21.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Harmon County

- Median household income: $48,344

--- 8.6% below state median, 23.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $48,009

--- 9.3% below state median, 23.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Stephens County

- Median household income: $47,214

--- 10.8% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Garvin County

- Median household income: $47,125

--- 10.9% below state median, 25.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#35. Kay County

- Median household income: $46,809

--- 11.5% below state median, 25.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Pittsburg County

- Median household income: $46,784

--- 11.6% below state median, 25.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Caddo County

- Median household income: $46,592

--- 12.0% below state median, 25.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cimarron County

- Median household income: $46,328

--- 12.5% below state median, 26.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Harper County

- Median household income: $46,154

--- 12.8% below state median, 26.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Median household income: $45,792

--- 13.5% below state median, 27.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. Marshall County

- Median household income: $45,746

--- 13.6% below state median, 27.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Latimer County

- Median household income: $44,214

--- 16.4% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bryan County

- Median household income: $44,212

--- 16.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#26. Craig County

- Median household income: $43,329

--- 18.1% below state median, 31.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#25. Nowata County

- Median household income: $43,145

--- 18.5% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,485 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#24. Muskogee County

- Median household income: $43,078

--- 18.6% below state median, 31.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Okmulgee County

- Median household income: $42,998

--- 18.7% below state median, 31.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $42,774

--- 19.2% below state median, 31.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Haskell County

- Median household income: $42,348

--- 20.0% below state median, 32.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tillman County

- Median household income: $42,280

--- 20.1% below state median, 32.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Delaware County

- Median household income: $41,696

--- 21.2% below state median, 33.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#18. Payne County

- Median household income: $41,603

--- 21.4% below state median, 33.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Greer County

- Median household income: $41,488

--- 21.6% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Johnston County

- Median household income: $41,332

--- 21.9% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Coal County

- Median household income: $40,938

--- 22.6% below state median, 34.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Le Flore County

- Median household income: $40,677

--- 23.1% below state median, 35.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sequoyah County

- Median household income: $40,351

--- 23.7% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $39,895

--- 24.6% below state median, 36.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Ottawa County

- Median household income: $39,872

--- 24.7% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Seminole County

- Median household income: $39,373

--- 25.6% below state median, 37.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#9. Hughes County

- Median household income: $39,365

--- 25.6% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atoka County

- Median household income: $39,316

--- 25.7% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McIntosh County

- Median household income: $39,084

--- 26.1% below state median, 37.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Okfuskee County

- Median household income: $38,411

--- 27.4% below state median, 38.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

--- #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $38,019

--- 28.2% below state median, 39.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pushmataha County

- Median household income: $37,692

--- 28.8% below state median, 40.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. McCurtain County

- Median household income: $37,061

--- 30.0% below state median, 41.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adair County

- Median household income: $34,695

--- 34.4% below state median, 44.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.2%

--- #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $34,489

--- 34.8% below state median, 45.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%

--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

