Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in New York

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Columbia County

- Median household income: $66,787

--- 2.5% below state median, 6.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

--- #393 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Median household income: $66,252

--- 3.3% below state median, 5.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

--- #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Schenectady County

- Median household income: $65,499

--- 4.4% below state median, 4.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

--- #387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ontario County

- Median household income: $64,944

--- 5.2% below state median, 3.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

--- #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ulster County

- Median household income: $64,304

--- 6.1% below state median, 2.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

--- #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

WCohen // Shutterstock

#45. Tioga County

- Median household income: $62,999

--- 8.0% below state median, 0.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

--- #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

- Median household income: $61,633

--- 10.0% below state median, 1.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

--- #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#43. Onondaga County

- Median household income: $61,359

--- 10.4% below state median, 2.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

--- #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Warren County

- Median household income: $61,024

--- 10.9% below state median, 2.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

--- #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Genesee County

- Median household income: $60,524

--- 11.6% below state median, 3.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#40. Tompkins County

- Median household income: $60,240

--- 12.0% below state median, 4.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

--- #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#39. Brooklyn

- Median household income: $60,231

--- 12.1% below state median, 4.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

--- #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Monroe County

- Median household income: $60,075

--- 12.3% below state median, 4.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

--- #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Livingston County

- Median household income: $59,510

--- 13.1% below state median, 5.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

--- #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wayne County

- Median household income: $59,449

--- 13.2% below state median, 5.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $58,675

--- 14.3% below state median, 6.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

PQK // Shuterstock

#34. Cayuga County

- Median household income: $58,377

--- 14.8% below state median, 7.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#33. Erie County

- Median household income: $58,121

--- 15.1% below state median, 7.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

--- #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $58,052

--- 15.2% below state median, 7.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Schoharie County

- Median household income: $57,714

--- 15.7% below state median, 8.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $57,426

--- 16.1% below state median, 8.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

--- #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

- Median household income: $57,258

--- 16.4% below state median, 8.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#28. Essex County

- Median household income: $56,763

--- 17.1% below state median, 9.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

PQK // Shuterstock

#27. Yates County

- Median household income: $56,563

--- 17.4% below state median, 10.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#26. Clinton County

- Median household income: $56,365

--- 17.7% below state median, 10.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#25. Oneida County

- Median household income: $56,027

--- 18.2% below state median, 10.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#24. Cortland County

- Median household income: $56,023

--- 18.2% below state median, 10.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#23. Oswego County

- Median household income: $55,967

--- 18.3% below state median, 10.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#22. Niagara County

- Median household income: $55,522

--- 18.9% below state median, 11.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

--- #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Chemung County

- Median household income: $54,940

--- 19.8% below state median, 12.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Herkimer County

- Median household income: $54,646

--- 20.2% below state median, 13.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Seneca County

- Median household income: $54,545

--- 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#18. Lewis County

- Median household income: $54,524

--- 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#17. Otsego County

- Median household income: $54,028

--- 21.1% below state median, 14.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Steuben County

- Median household income: $53,663

--- 21.6% below state median, 14.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#15. Greene County

- Median household income: $53,601

--- 21.7% below state median, 14.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $52,685

--- 23.1% below state median, 16.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orleans County

- Median household income: $52,620

--- 23.2% below state median, 16.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $52,327

--- 23.6% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Broome County

- Median household income: $52,226

--- 23.7% below state median, 16.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chenango County

- Median household income: $52,002

--- 24.1% below state median, 17.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. St. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $50,940

--- 25.6% below state median, 18.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fulton County

- Median household income: $50,482

--- 26.3% below state median, 19.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Median household income: $50,407

--- 26.4% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Delaware County

- Median household income: $49,544

--- 27.7% below state median, 21.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $49,462

--- 27.8% below state median, 21.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cattaraugus County

- Median household income: $48,703

--- 28.9% below state median, 22.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Allegany County

- Median household income: $48,412

--- 29.3% below state median, 23.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

- Median household income: $46,820

--- 31.6% below state median, 25.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Median household income: $40,088

--- 41.5% below state median, 36.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

