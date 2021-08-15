Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in North Dakota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. McKenzie County

- Median household income: $77,845

--- 20.0% above state median, 23.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 39.3%

--- #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Burke County

- Median household income: $77,232

--- 19.0% above state median, 22.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%

--- #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County

- Median household income: $76,719

--- 18.2% above state median, 22.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.4%

--- #89 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#47. Billings County

- Median household income: $75,208

--- 15.9% above state median, 19.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%

--- #124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Renville County

- Median household income: $73,182

--- 12.8% above state median, 16.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 35.4%

--- #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

--- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mountrail County

- Median household income: $72,147

--- 11.2% above state median, 14.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

--- #259 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#44. Stark County

- Median household income: $72,045

--- 11.0% above state median, 14.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.9%

--- #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#43. Burleigh County

- Median household income: $71,524

--- 10.2% above state median, 13.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%

--- #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Steele County

- Median household income: $70,724

--- 9.0% above state median, 12.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

--- #281 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

--- #3,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#41. Morton County

- Median household income: $70,556

--- 8.7% above state median, 12.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%

--- #306 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#40. Ward County

- Median household income: $68,871

--- 6.1% above state median, 9.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

--- #401 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McLean County

- Median household income: $68,529

--- 5.6% above state median, 9.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

--- #541 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,547 highest rate among all counties nationwide

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#38. Dickey County

- Median household income: $65,492

--- 0.9% above state median, 4.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Cavalier County

- Median household income: $64,798

--- 0.1% below state median, 3.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.0%

--- #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pembina County

- Median household income: $64,549

--- 0.5% below state median, 2.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

--- #541 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Guy William // Shutterstock

#35. Cass County

- Median household income: $64,482

--- 0.6% below state median, 2.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

--- #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Traill County

- Median household income: $64,453

--- 0.7% below state median, 2.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

--- #479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McHenry County

- Median household income: $64,179

--- 1.1% below state median, 2.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

--- #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ransom County

- Median household income: $63,903

--- 1.5% below state median, 1.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

--- #2,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Slope County

- Median household income: $63,611

--- 2.0% below state median, 1.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sargent County

- Median household income: $63,073

--- 2.8% below state median, 0.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Divide County

- Median household income: $62,865

--- 3.1% below state median, 0.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

--- #524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bowman County

- Median household income: $62,442

--- 3.8% below state median, 0.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

--- #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Foster County

- Median household income: $61,425

--- 5.3% below state median, 2.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

--- #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Richland County

- Median household income: $61,371

--- 5.4% below state median, 2.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. LaMoure County

- Median household income: $60,806

--- 6.3% below state median, 3.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

--- #731 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#24. Bottineau County

- Median household income: $60,381

--- 7.0% below state median, 3.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

--- #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hettinger County

- Median household income: $60,164

--- 7.3% below state median, 4.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Logan County

- Median household income: $59,375

--- 8.5% below state median, 5.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ramsey County

- Median household income: $58,910

--- 9.2% below state median, 6.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Golden Valley County

- Median household income: $58,690

--- 9.6% below state median, 6.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Barnes County

- Median household income: $58,365

--- 10.1% below state median, 7.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #707 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stutsman County

- Median household income: $57,674

--- 11.1% below state median, 8.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wells County

- Median household income: $57,582

--- 11.3% below state median, 8.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Adams County

- Median household income: $56,681

--- 12.7% below state median, 9.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Emmons County

- Median household income: $55,902

--- 13.9% below state median, 11.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Walsh County

- Median household income: $55,700

--- 14.2% below state median, 11.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pierce County

- Median household income: $55,660

--- 14.2% below state median, 11.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Eddy County

- Median household income: $54,868

--- 15.4% below state median, 12.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

northlight // Shutterstock

#11. Kidder County

- Median household income: $54,643

--- 15.8% below state median, 13.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#10. Grand Forks County

- Median household income: $54,051

--- 16.7% below state median, 14.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

--- #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Griggs County

- Median household income: $53,565

--- 17.5% below state median, 14.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McIntosh County

- Median household income: $52,587

--- 19.0% below state median, 16.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Towner County

- Median household income: $52,300

--- 19.4% below state median, 16.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nelson County

- Median household income: $52,039

--- 19.8% below state median, 17.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $51,055

--- 21.3% below state median, 18.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grant County

- Median household income: $50,938

--- 21.5% below state median, 18.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

--- #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benson County

- Median household income: $47,667

--- 26.5% below state median, 24.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Median household income: $43,158

--- 33.5% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sioux County

- Median household income: $38,939

--- 40.0% below state median, 38.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide