Lowest-earning counties in New Mexico

By Stacker
 8 days ago

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in New Mexico

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXlbH_0ajLSN0Y00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Median household income: $121,324
--- 143.8% above state median, 93.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 61.2%
--- #3 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%
--- #3,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YHI8_0ajLSN0Y00
Canva

#32. Eddy County

- Median household income: $65,328
--- 31.3% above state median, 4.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1000sQ_0ajLSN0Y00
turtix // Shutterstock

#31. Sandoval County

- Median household income: $63,802
--- 28.2% above state median, 1.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%
--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTjuQ_0ajLSN0Y00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#30. Santa Fe County

- Median household income: $61,200
--- 23.0% above state median, 2.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%
--- #479 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzqHr_0ajLSN0Y00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lea County

- Median household income: $60,546
--- 21.7% above state median, 3.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4iv2_0ajLSN0Y00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bernalillo County

- Median household income: $53,329
--- 7.2% above state median, 15.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m22YE_0ajLSN0Y00
Canva

#27. San Juan County

- Median household income: $50,518
--- 1.5% above state median, 19.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF0iQ_0ajLSN0Y00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Valencia County

- Median household income: $48,945
--- 1.6% below state median, 22.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUUct_0ajLSN0Y00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#25. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $46,216
--- 7.1% below state median, 26.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQceZ_0ajLSN0Y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Curry County

- Median household income: $45,092
--- 9.4% below state median, 28.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8dDN_0ajLSN0Y00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#23. Chaves County

- Median household income: $43,359
--- 12.9% below state median, 31.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMVok_0ajLSN0Y00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Roosevelt County

- Median household income: $42,702
--- 14.2% below state median, 32.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,416 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiOSh_0ajLSN0Y00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hidalgo County

- Median household income: $42,526
--- 14.5% below state median, 32.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%
--- #163 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pK8LL_0ajLSN0Y00
Canva

#20. Socorro County

- Median household income: $42,083
--- 15.4% below state median, 33.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuJzT_0ajLSN0Y00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#19. Otero County

- Median household income: $41,988
--- 15.6% below state median, 33.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,450 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLyBX_0ajLSN0Y00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Catron County

- Median household income: $41,910
--- 15.8% below state median, 33.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TJVk_0ajLSN0Y00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#17. Dona Ana County

- Median household income: $40,973
--- 17.6% below state median, 34.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CPRv_0ajLSN0Y00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Rio Arriba County

- Median household income: $39,952
--- 19.7% below state median, 36.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPpD2_0ajLSN0Y00
Canva

#15. Cibola County

- Median household income: $39,413
--- 20.8% below state median, 37.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%
--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bj4K_0ajLSN0Y00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Taos County

- Median household income: $38,329
--- 23.0% below state median, 39.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%
--- #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YErgw_0ajLSN0Y00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#13. Grant County

- Median household income: $37,843
--- 23.9% below state median, 39.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,603 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO72n_0ajLSN0Y00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Colfax County

- Median household income: $36,302
--- 27.0% below state median, 42.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maTCv_0ajLSN0Y00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Torrance County

- Median household income: $36,120
--- 27.4% below state median, 42.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQnDJ_0ajLSN0Y00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Union County

- Median household income: $35,884
--- 27.9% below state median, 42.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkmOo_0ajLSN0Y00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#9. McKinley County

- Median household income: $33,834
--- 32.0% below state median, 46.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.4%
--- #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfXvL_0ajLSN0Y00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. De Baca County

- Median household income: $31,625
--- 36.4% below state median, 49.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TJHx_0ajLSN0Y00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Miguel County

- Median household income: $30,946
--- 37.8% below state median, 50.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.4%
--- #45 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cazh7_0ajLSN0Y00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sierra County

- Median household income: $29,755
--- 40.2% below state median, 52.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%
--- #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4g6R_0ajLSN0Y00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Harding County

- Median household income: $29,375
--- 41.0% below state median, 53.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gmk1_0ajLSN0Y00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Luna County

- Median household income: $29,360
--- 41.0% below state median, 53.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.4%
--- #3,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC67i_0ajLSN0Y00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Quay County

- Median household income: $29,035
--- 41.6% below state median, 53.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCGzA_0ajLSN0Y00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mora County

- Median household income: $28,446
--- 42.8% below state median, 54.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%
--- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Guadalupe County

- Median household income: $24,798
--- 50.2% below state median, 60.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 6.9%
--- #3,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

