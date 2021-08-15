Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Best places to retire in Rhode Island

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- Median household income: $85,531

--- 27.3% above state median, 36.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.0%

--- #95 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

- Median household income: $83,092

--- 23.7% above state median, 32.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 42.8%

--- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Newport County

- Median household income: $79,454

--- 18.3% above state median, 26.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 39.5%

--- #153 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

- Median household income: $73,521

--- 9.5% above state median, 17.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

--- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

- Median household income: $58,974

--- 12.2% below state median, 6.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

--- #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Rhode Island