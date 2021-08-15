Cancel
Wisconsin State

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $60,691
--- 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dodge County

- Median household income: $60,652
--- 1.8% below state median, 3.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Polk County

- Median household income: $59,994
--- 2.8% below state median, 4.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sauk County

- Median household income: $59,943
--- 2.9% below state median, 4.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $59,742
--- 3.2% below state median, 4.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Monroe County

- Median household income: $59,587
--- 3.5% below state median, 5.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Eau Claire County

- Median household income: $59,476
--- 3.7% below state median, 5.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Portage County

- Median household income: $58,853
--- 4.7% below state median, 6.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dunn County

- Median household income: $58,783
--- 4.8% below state median, 6.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

self // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Waupaca County

- Median household income: $58,693
--- 4.9% below state median, 6.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Trempealeau County

- Median household income: $58,548
--- 5.2% below state median, 6.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Creative Commons

#39. Winnebago County

- Median household income: $58,543
--- 5.2% below state median, 6.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $58,541
--- 5.2% below state median, 6.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,308 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#37. La Crosse County

- Median household income: $57,882
--- 6.3% below state median, 7.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rock County

- Median household income: $57,875
--- 6.3% below state median, 7.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Buffalo County

- Median household income: $57,829
--- 6.3% below state median, 8.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Oneida County

- Median household income: $56,852
--- 7.9% below state median, 9.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Manitowoc County

- Median household income: $56,612
--- 8.3% below state median, 9.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Shawano County

- Median household income: $56,531
--- 8.4% below state median, 10.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bayfield County

- Median household income: $56,096
--- 9.2% below state median, 10.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Green Lake County

- Median household income: $55,075
--- 10.8% below state median, 12.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wood County

- Median household income: $54,913
--- 11.1% below state median, 12.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grant County

- Median household income: $54,800
--- 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pepin County

- Median household income: $54,583
--- 11.6% below state median, 13.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clark County

- Median household income: $54,012
--- 12.5% below state median, 14.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Douglas County

- Median household income: $53,986
--- 12.6% below state median, 14.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

- Median household income: $53,650
--- 13.1% below state median, 14.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Juneau County

- Median household income: $53,490
--- 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Taylor County

- Median household income: $53,020
--- 14.1% below state median, 15.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Waushara County

- Median household income: $52,810
--- 14.5% below state median, 16.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Barron County

- Median household income: $52,703
--- 14.6% below state median, 16.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Burnett County

- Median household income: $52,672
--- 14.7% below state median, 16.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

- Median household income: $52,459
--- 15.0% below state median, 16.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marquette County

- Median household income: $52,288
--- 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Florence County

- Median household income: $52,181
--- 15.5% below state median, 17.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Richland County

- Median household income: $51,947
--- 15.9% below state median, 17.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

compujeramey // Flickr

#14. Milwaukee County

- Median household income: $50,606
--- 18.0% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crawford County

- Median household income: $50,595
--- 18.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Marinette County

- Median household income: $50,330
--- 18.5% below state median, 19.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washburn County

- Median household income: $50,280
--- 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Langlade County

- Median household income: $49,491
--- 19.8% below state median, 21.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Price County

- Median household income: $47,956
--- 22.3% below state median, 23.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,450 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sawyer County

- Median household income: $47,714
--- 22.7% below state median, 24.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rusk County

- Median household income: $47,532
--- 23.0% below state median, 24.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vilas County

- Median household income: $47,072
--- 23.8% below state median, 25.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adams County

- Median household income: $46,369
--- 24.9% below state median, 26.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County

- Median household income: $45,536
--- 26.3% below state median, 27.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Iron County

- Median household income: $43,798
--- 29.1% below state median, 30.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ashland County

- Median household income: $42,510
--- 31.2% below state median, 32.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Median household income: $40,921
--- 33.7% below state median, 34.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

