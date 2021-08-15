Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Missouri

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Grundy County

- Median household income: $45,594

--- 17.8% below state median, 27.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $44,742

--- 19.3% below state median, 28.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,416 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Saline County

- Median household income: $44,720

--- 19.4% below state median, 28.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Crawford County

- Median household income: $44,438

--- 19.9% below state median, 29.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Barry County

- Median household income: $44,403

--- 19.9% below state median, 29.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,166 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Audrain County

- Median household income: $44,261

--- 20.2% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Nodaway County

- Median household income: $44,232

--- 20.2% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bollinger County

- Median household income: $44,158

--- 20.4% below state median, 29.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Phelps County

- Median household income: $44,154

--- 20.4% below state median, 29.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dazspell // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Scott County

- Median household income: $44,139

--- 20.4% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Barton County

- Median household income: $44,125

--- 20.4% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Shelby County

- Median household income: $44,083

--- 20.5% below state median, 29.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Monroe County

- Median household income: $43,966

--- 20.7% below state median, 30.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. St. Louis city

- Median household income: $43,896

--- 20.9% below state median, 30.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Parker Botanical // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Madison County

- Median household income: $43,636

--- 21.3% below state median, 30.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dallas County

- Median household income: $43,542

--- 21.5% below state median, 30.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Vernon County

- Median household income: $43,276

--- 22.0% below state median, 31.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harrison County

- Median household income: $42,917

--- 22.6% below state median, 31.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Putnam County

- Median household income: $42,849

--- 22.7% below state median, 31.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Macon County

- Median household income: $42,746

--- 22.9% below state median, 32.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $42,694

--- 23.0% below state median, 32.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dent County

- Median household income: $42,100

--- 24.1% below state median, 33.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adair County

- Median household income: $41,929

--- 24.4% below state median, 33.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

--- #178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McDonald County

- Median household income: $41,643

--- 24.9% below state median, 33.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County

- Median household income: $41,483

--- 25.2% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,855 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Stoddard County

- Median household income: $41,062

--- 26.0% below state median, 34.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dade County

- Median household income: $40,399

--- 27.2% below state median, 35.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Reynolds County

- Median household income: $40,324

--- 27.3% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Benton County

- Median household income: $40,249

--- 27.4% below state median, 36.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#21. Knox County

- Median household income: $40,000

--- 27.9% below state median, 36.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Butler County

- Median household income: $39,915

--- 28.0% below state median, 36.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carter County

- Median household income: $39,530

--- 28.7% below state median, 37.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bungaloid // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cedar County

- Median household income: $39,365

--- 29.0% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Morgan County

- Median household income: $39,003

--- 29.7% below state median, 37.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. St. Clair County

- Median household income: $38,870

--- 29.9% below state median, 38.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#15. New Madrid County

- Median household income: $38,679

--- 30.3% below state median, 38.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howell County

- Median household income: $38,357

--- 30.8% below state median, 39.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Iron County

- Median household income: $37,435

--- 32.5% below state median, 40.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County

- Median household income: $37,425

--- 32.5% below state median, 40.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dunklin County

- Median household income: $36,380

--- 34.4% below state median, 42.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $35,357

--- 36.2% below state median, 43.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,945 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%

--- #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas County

- Median household income: $35,067

--- 36.8% below state median, 44.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

--- #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ripley County

- Median household income: $34,971

--- 36.9% below state median, 44.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.6%

--- #3,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%

--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wright County

- Median household income: $34,776

--- 37.3% below state median, 44.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

--- #3,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wayne County

- Median household income: $34,316

--- 38.1% below state median, 45.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.5%

--- #3,078 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%

--- #143 highest rate among all counties nationwide

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Shannon County

- Median household income: $34,265

--- 38.2% below state median, 45.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.6%

--- #3,106 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hickory County

- Median household income: $34,182

--- 38.4% below state median, 45.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

--- #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pemiscot County

- Median household income: $33,859

--- 38.9% below state median, 46.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

--- #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oregon County

- Median household income: $33,601

--- 39.4% below state median, 46.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

--- #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ozark County

- Median household income: $31,947

--- 42.4% below state median, 49.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%

--- #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

--- #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

