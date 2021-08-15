Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zioWV_0ajLS4K000
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#23. Teton County

- Median household income: $84,678
--- 32.2% above state median, 34.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.6%
--- #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%
--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470VmQ_0ajLS4K000
Canva

#22. Campbell County

- Median household income: $82,659
--- 29.1% above state median, 31.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.8%
--- #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIvzX_0ajLS4K000
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sublette County

- Median household income: $77,403
--- 20.8% above state median, 23.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%
--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%
--- #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug72N_0ajLS4K000
Canva

#20. Sweetwater County

- Median household income: $74,843
--- 16.9% above state median, 19.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%
--- #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1453ka_0ajLS4K000
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Converse County

- Median household income: $69,647
--- 8.7% above state median, 10.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
--- #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Wyoming, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIZ9w_0ajLS4K000
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $66,964
--- 4.6% above state median, 6.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
--- #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3gBU_0ajLS4K000
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#17. Laramie County

- Median household income: $66,910
--- 4.5% above state median, 6.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
--- #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qK4aJ_0ajLS4K000
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Crook County

- Median household income: $65,132
--- 1.7% above state median, 3.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zllY8_0ajLS4K000
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Park County

- Median household income: $63,582
--- 0.7% below state median, 1.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNq7i_0ajLS4K000
Canva

#14. Uinta County

- Median household income: $63,403
--- 1.0% below state median, 0.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%
--- #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Wyoming, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kokIw_0ajLS4K000
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Natrona County

- Median household income: $62,772
--- 2.0% below state median, 0.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
--- #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9CBs_0ajLS4K000
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#12. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $60,807
--- 5.1% below state median, 3.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%
--- #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxUfQ_0ajLS4K000
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carbon County

- Median household income: $60,161
--- 6.1% below state median, 4.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%
--- #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyDFd_0ajLS4K000
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Johnson County

- Median household income: $58,132
--- 9.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC0wE_0ajLS4K000
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Weston County

- Median household income: $57,031
--- 11.0% below state median, 9.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtNqF_0ajLS4K000
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fremont County

- Median household income: $55,896
--- 12.7% below state median, 11.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3TKu_0ajLS4K000
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

- Median household income: $54,289
--- 15.2% below state median, 13.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gelVI_0ajLS4K000
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#6. Washakie County

- Median household income: $54,158
--- 15.4% below state median, 13.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSwAi_0ajLS4K000
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#5. Big Horn County

- Median household income: $52,804
--- 17.6% below state median, 16.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vojxi_0ajLS4K000
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hot Springs County

- Median household income: $51,413
--- 19.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlgwe_0ajLS4K000
Canva

#3. Platte County

- Median household income: $50,903
--- 20.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #731 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Sdc7_0ajLS4K000
Canva

#2. Albany County

- Median household income: $49,322
--- 23.0% below state median, 21.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE10d_0ajLS4K000
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County

- Median household income: $39,150
--- 38.9% below state median, 37.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Economy#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Wyoming C Rolan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Colorado Statebizwest.com

Colorado unemployment rate remains steady; Boulder County lowest in state

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in July at 6.1%, while the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4%. Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today!. Data to establish the unemployment rate in...
Stephens County, OKDuncan Banner

Census data shows drop in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties

The most recent information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates a decrease in population in Stephens and Jefferson counties over the last 10 years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released this month, Stephens County has a population of 42,848, which is down by 2,200 people from the 2010 census data, which recorded a population of 45,048 at that time.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

America’s Wealthiest County is in Wyoming

Wyoming’s Teton County, home to Jackson Hole, has the nation’s highest per-capita income from assets, according to a study by the Economic Innovation Group. Teton County is America's wealthiest County. In a recent Fobs Magazine article, they point out the difference between the richest in Teton county and those who...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Here are the Idaho counties with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccine rates

Some Idaho counties are better protected than others against COVID-19 as cases start to overwhelm hospitals and the health care system. Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lower than the national average, but counties’ COVID-19 vaccine uptakes among the eligible population — those 12 and older — range anywhere from around 28% to 89%. Blaine County, which includes Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey, has the highest vaccination uptake, at 89%, followed by Ada County, which is at 63%.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Veterans Commission has vacancy in Natrona County

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a commissioner vacancy in Judicial District 7, Natrona County. Applicants should apply for the vacancies using the guidelines outlined at https://governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. All applications must be sent to the Governor’s office. The position will remain opened until filled. The Wyoming Veterans Commission has a...
Wyoming County, NYthelcn.com

Wyoming County Fair carries on despite rain

PIKE — Rain fell in buckets Wednesday afternoon, but did not dampen the spirit of the Wyoming County Fair. Inside the Volunteer Arena, the 53rd Meat Auction went on as scheduled. Events such as 4-H Livestock Judging took place earlier that day. Among those waiting for the Meat Auction to...
Wyoming County, NYcouriercountry.com

Wyoming County HMRT attends regional training

Members of the Wyoming County Hazardous Materials Response Team and staff from Emergency Services attended a regional hazardous materials drill Saturday, Aug. 14 in Batavia. Twelve people representing the HMRT took part in the 3.5-hour drill that included training and exercises on stopping leaks from containers and piping systems, overpack drums, chlorine containers, and grounding and bonding.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Johnson County, Wyoming History Is Rich With Corruption

Murder and corruption top the list of the interesting history of the 'Johnson County War'. According to a timeline acquired from Hoofprints of the Past in Kaycee, Wyoming, the legendary war began building in the 1880's with a cattle bust. The war then ramped up in the 1890's when a group of "invaders" left Cheyenne to take care of so called "rustlers", that according to the cattle barons, were being unruly in Johnson County.
Wyoming County, NYThe Daily News Online

COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Wyoming County Fair

PIKE — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be conducted next week at Wyoming County Fair. The clinics will be conducted noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Wyoming County Health Department fair booth. Pfizer vaccine is for anyone at least 12 years old. Children under 18 must be...
Alexander County, ILKFVS12

Alexander County sees lowest dip in population in the Nation

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Alexander County saw the biggest decrease in population out of all counties in the U-S., according to the latest census. Alexander County lost a third of its population between 2010 and 2020. A local health and housing officials who said the smaller population means less government funding, and fewer health and housing opportunities.
Wyoming StateDouglas Budget

Wyoming gains 2.3% population over decade; 14 counties lose residents

America’s least populated state is growing, though much slower than most of the nation. The U.S. Census Bureau released population data from the 2020 census count Thursday, revealing that nearly every state in the nation grew in the last decade. Of states that did gain population, Wyoming was among the slowest, with a 2.3% increase over the last 10 years.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

LISTEN: Wyoming County GOP Rescind Recognition of Cheney

Both Carbon and Park Counties in Wyoming have sent Liz Cheney a resolution saying they officially rescind their recognition of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as its representative. After I read the Carbon County resolution on-air and spoke of the Park County resolution that essentially says the same thing, listeners in Carbon Country began calling their party chair, asking him to call the show.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming home values led by Teton County

A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset has found the places in Wyoming where home values have risen the most have been led by Teton County. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.
Warsaw, NYThe Daily News Online

Volunteers rewarded for helping Wyoming County

WARSAW — Wyoming County officials say there are many people to thank for the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of whom were there to receive their certificates when volunteers were honored this week. One of the volunteers honored Tuesday afternoon is no longer with us, however — former...
La Plume Township, PAkeystone.edu

Keystone College enters into joint initiative with Wyoming County

Keystone College is pleased to announce a historic new initiative with Wyoming County which will benefit the college and county residents. The proposal, enacted by Wyoming County Commissioners during its August meeting, enables Keystone to strengthen its financial position and then reinvest savings from that restructuring in tuition savings for county residents.
Franklin County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Franklin County Has Lowest July 2021 Unemployment Rate In Area

After an extended period, Hopkins County can no longer claim to have the lowest jobless rate in the Northeast Texas/Texarkana Workforce Development Area. Franklin County unseated Hopkins County lst month for that, but Hopkins County is a close second with only 0.1 separating the two counties’ July 2021 unemployment rates, according to the latest Local Area Unemployment Statistics released on the Texas Workforce Commission on the Texas Labor Market Information website Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy