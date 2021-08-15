Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#23. Teton County

- Median household income: $84,678

--- 32.2% above state median, 34.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.6%

--- #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Campbell County

- Median household income: $82,659

--- 29.1% above state median, 31.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 38.8%

--- #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Sublette County

- Median household income: $77,403

--- 20.8% above state median, 23.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

--- #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Sweetwater County

- Median household income: $74,843

--- 16.9% above state median, 19.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

--- #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Converse County

- Median household income: $69,647

--- 8.7% above state median, 10.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

--- #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $66,964

--- 4.6% above state median, 6.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%

--- #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Laramie County

- Median household income: $66,910

--- 4.5% above state median, 6.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%

--- #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Crook County

- Median household income: $65,132

--- 1.7% above state median, 3.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Park County

- Median household income: $63,582

--- 0.7% below state median, 1.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Uinta County

- Median household income: $63,403

--- 1.0% below state median, 0.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Natrona County

- Median household income: $62,772

--- 2.0% below state median, 0.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

--- #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $60,807

--- 5.1% below state median, 3.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

--- #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Carbon County

- Median household income: $60,161

--- 6.1% below state median, 4.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

--- #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Johnson County

- Median household income: $58,132

--- 9.2% below state median, 7.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Weston County

- Median household income: $57,031

--- 11.0% below state median, 9.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Fremont County

- Median household income: $55,896

--- 12.7% below state median, 11.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Goshen County

- Median household income: $54,289

--- 15.2% below state median, 13.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Washakie County

- Median household income: $54,158

--- 15.4% below state median, 13.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Big Horn County

- Median household income: $52,804

--- 17.6% below state median, 16.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Hot Springs County

- Median household income: $51,413

--- 19.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Platte County

- Median household income: $50,903

--- 20.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

--- #731 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Albany County

- Median household income: $49,322

--- 23.0% below state median, 21.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Niobrara County

- Median household income: $39,150

--- 38.9% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide