DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Virginia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

jpmueller99 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Campbell County

- Median household income: $49,664

--- 33.1% below state median, 21.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Richmond County

- Median household income: $49,517

--- 33.3% below state median, 21.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sussex County

- Median household income: $49,487

--- 33.3% below state median, 21.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wythe County

- Median household income: $49,364

--- 33.5% below state median, 21.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Buckingham County

- Median household income: $49,025

--- 33.9% below state median, 22.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Highland County

- Median household income: $48,587

--- 34.5% below state median, 22.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bland County

- Median household income: $48,531

--- 34.6% below state median, 22.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Washington County

- Median household income: $48,495

--- 34.7% below state median, 22.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pittsylvania County

- Median household income: $47,690

--- 35.7% below state median, 24.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Alleghany County

- Median household income: $47,673

--- 35.8% below state median, 24.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $47,469

--- 36.0% below state median, 24.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,774 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#39. Richmond city

- Median household income: $47,250

--- 36.3% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Northampton County

- Median household income: $47,227

--- 36.4% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Puritan Nerd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Prince Edward County

- Median household income: $47,202

--- 36.4% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Harrisonburg city

- Median household income: $46,679

--- 37.1% below state median, 25.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Lynchburg city

- Median household income: $46,409

--- 37.5% below state median, 26.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Accomack County

- Median household income: $46,073

--- 37.9% below state median, 26.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Nottoway County

- Median household income: $45,535

--- 38.7% below state median, 27.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Waynesboro city

- Median household income: $45,011

--- 39.4% below state median, 28.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Carroll County

- Median household income: $44,835

--- 39.6% below state median, 28.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,915 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Brunswick County

- Median household income: $44,434

--- 40.1% below state median, 29.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lunenburg County

- Median household income: $44,303

--- 40.3% below state median, 29.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Roanoke city

- Median household income: $44,230

--- 40.4% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mecklenburg County

- Median household income: $43,207

--- 41.8% below state median, 31.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Patrick County

- Median household income: $43,073

--- 42.0% below state median, 31.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Halifax County

- Median household income: $42,669

--- 42.5% below state median, 32.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lexington city

- Median household income: $42,632

--- 42.6% below state median, 32.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%

--- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tazewell County

- Median household income: $42,099

--- 43.3% below state median, 33.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Smyth County

- Median household income: $40,932

--- 44.9% below state median, 34.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Covington city

- Median household income: $40,655

--- 45.2% below state median, 35.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $40,573

--- 45.3% below state median, 35.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin city

- Median household income: $40,417

--- 45.5% below state median, 35.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scott County

- Median household income: $39,820

--- 46.4% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #407 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Russell County

- Median household income: $39,758

--- 46.4% below state median, 36.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%

--- #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hopewell city

- Median household income: $39,030

--- 47.4% below state median, 37.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wise County

- Median household income: $38,888

--- 47.6% below state median, 38.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

--- #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Petersburg city

- Median household income: $38,679

--- 47.9% below state median, 38.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Henry County

- Median household income: $37,952

--- 48.9% below state median, 39.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bristol city

- Median household income: $37,500

--- 49.5% below state median, 40.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Danville city

- Median household income: $37,203

--- 49.9% below state median, 40.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

--- #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grayson County

- Median household income: $36,544

--- 50.8% below state median, 41.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Radford city

- Median household income: $36,297

--- 51.1% below state median, 42.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.2%

--- #62 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Martinsville city

- Median household income: $34,371

--- 53.7% below state median, 45.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Galax city

- Median household income: $33,575

--- 54.8% below state median, 46.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

- Median household income: $32,888

--- 55.7% below state median, 47.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%

--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buena Vista city

- Median household income: $32,455

--- 56.3% below state median, 48.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buchanan County

- Median household income: $31,956

--- 56.9% below state median, 49.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.7%

--- #3,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

--- #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dickenson County

- Median household income: $29,932

--- 59.7% below state median, 52.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.1%

--- #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Norton city

- Median household income: $29,000

--- 60.9% below state median, 53.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.4%

--- #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Emporia city

- Median household income: $27,063

--- 63.5% below state median, 56.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

--- #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

