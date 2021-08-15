Cancel
Washington State

Lowest-earning counties in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIGCC_0ajLRVrL00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Washington

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xxB5_0ajLRVrL00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

- Median household income: $94,974
--- 28.7% above state median, 51.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 47.7%
--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bahCO_0ajLRVrL00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

- Median household income: $86,691
--- 17.5% above state median, 37.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.2%
--- #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
--- #2,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYUjR_0ajLRVrL00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kitsap County

- Median household income: $75,411
--- 2.2% above state median, 20.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.9%
--- #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUFFA_0ajLRVrL00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Median household income: $75,253
--- 2.0% above state median, 19.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.4%
--- #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #2,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzEUY_0ajLRVrL00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pierce County

- Median household income: $72,113
--- 2.3% below state median, 14.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.1%
--- #295 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiTV0_0ajLRVrL00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#34. Thurston County

- Median household income: $72,003
--- 2.4% below state median, 14.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.9%
--- #337 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sguc4_0ajLRVrL00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Benton County

- Median household income: $69,023
--- 6.4% below state median, 9.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.3%
--- #320 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar3kw_0ajLRVrL00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Island County

- Median household income: $68,604
--- 7.0% below state median, 9.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
--- #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JP54u_0ajLRVrL00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#31. Skagit County

- Median household income: $67,028
--- 9.1% below state median, 6.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%
--- #510 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXtiu_0ajLRVrL00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Skamania County

- Median household income: $65,181
--- 11.6% below state median, 3.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.2%
--- #407 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPYQo_0ajLRVrL00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. San Juan County

- Median household income: $63,622
--- 13.8% below state median, 1.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
--- #422 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9GLx_0ajLRVrL00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- Median household income: $63,584
--- 13.8% below state median, 1.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%
--- #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyAHM_0ajLRVrL00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#27. Whatcom County

- Median household income: $62,984
--- 14.6% below state median, 0.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%
--- #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z14Pn_0ajLRVrL00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Douglas County

- Median household income: $62,951
--- 14.7% below state median, 0.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%
--- #730 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5c5I_0ajLRVrL00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#25. Chelan County

- Median household income: $58,795
--- 20.3% below state median, 6.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%
--- #707 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSwmX_0ajLRVrL00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#24. Walla Walla County

- Median household income: $57,858
--- 21.6% below state median, 7.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Igj4P_0ajLRVrL00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mason County

- Median household income: $57,634
--- 21.9% below state median, 8.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9LBB_0ajLRVrL00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#22. Spokane County

- Median household income: $56,904
--- 22.9% below state median, 9.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYLH6_0ajLRVrL00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kittitas County

- Median household income: $56,004
--- 24.1% below state median, 10.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqskb_0ajLRVrL00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Garfield County

- Median household income: $55,900
--- 24.2% below state median, 11.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK4vN_0ajLRVrL00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Klickitat County

- Median household income: $55,773
--- 24.4% below state median, 11.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHpWw_0ajLRVrL00
Irra // Shutterstock

#18. Grant County

- Median household income: $55,556
--- 24.7% below state median, 11.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dScuD_0ajLRVrL00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $55,127
--- 25.3% below state median, 12.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LF41_0ajLRVrL00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $54,631
--- 25.9% below state median, 13.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fPJw_0ajLRVrL00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cowlitz County

- Median household income: $54,506
--- 26.1% below state median, 13.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuBKW_0ajLRVrL00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Asotin County

- Median household income: $53,715
--- 27.2% below state median, 14.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsG6j_0ajLRVrL00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

- Median household income: $53,484
--- 27.5% below state median, 14.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLCgy_0ajLRVrL00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Columbia County

- Median household income: $53,423
--- 27.6% below state median, 15.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a47mA_0ajLRVrL00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wahkiakum County

- Median household income: $53,227
--- 27.9% below state median, 15.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%
--- #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE1qw_0ajLRVrL00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clallam County

- Median household income: $52,192
--- 29.3% below state median, 16.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSWCO_0ajLRVrL00
BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stevens County

- Median household income: $51,775
--- 29.8% below state median, 17.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVo4z_0ajLRVrL00
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Yakima County

- Median household income: $51,637
--- 30.0% below state median, 17.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IrMl_0ajLRVrL00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Grays Harbor County

- Median household income: $51,240
--- 30.5% below state median, 18.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lB3Tz_0ajLRVrL00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pend Oreille County

- Median household income: $50,591
--- 31.4% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWlL7_0ajLRVrL00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adams County

- Median household income: $48,294
--- 34.5% below state median, 23.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8yyZ_0ajLRVrL00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Okanogan County

- Median household income: $47,240
--- 36.0% below state median, 24.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,259 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy46h_0ajLRVrL00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pacific County

- Median household income: $46,733
--- 36.7% below state median, 25.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #1,973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081qf9_0ajLRVrL00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Whitman County

- Median household income: $42,745
--- 42.1% below state median, 32.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Median household income: $41,939
--- 43.2% below state median, 33.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

