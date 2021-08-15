rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Michigan

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dickinson County

- Median household income: $51,645

--- 9.6% below state median, 17.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#49. Muskegon County

- Median household income: $50,854

--- 11.0% below state median, 19.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Berrien County

- Median household income: $50,795

--- 11.1% below state median, 19.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Newaygo County

- Median household income: $50,326

--- 11.9% below state median, 19.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Keweenaw County

- Median household income: $50,292

--- 12.0% below state median, 20.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Oceana County

- Median household income: $50,104

--- 12.3% below state median, 20.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Manistee County

- Median household income: $50,055

--- 12.4% below state median, 20.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tuscola County

- Median household income: $49,988

--- 12.5% below state median, 20.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hillsdale County

- Median household income: $49,622

--- 13.2% below state median, 21.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montcalm County

- Median household income: $49,448

--- 13.5% below state median, 21.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bay County

- Median household income: $48,819

--- 14.6% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $48,607

--- 14.9% below state median, 22.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#38. Genesee County

- Median household income: $48,588

--- 15.0% below state median, 22.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Huron County

- Median household income: $48,289

--- 15.5% below state median, 23.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cheboygan County

- Median household income: $48,044

--- 15.9% below state median, 23.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Saginaw County

- Median household income: $48,000

--- 16.0% below state median, 23.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Crawford County

- Median household income: $47,977

--- 16.0% below state median, 23.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Presque Isle County

- Median household income: $47,948

--- 16.1% below state median, 23.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mackinac County

- Median household income: $47,938

--- 16.1% below state median, 23.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gratiot County

- Median household income: $47,848

--- 16.3% below state median, 23.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sanilac County

- Median household income: $47,672

--- 16.6% below state median, 24.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Delta County

- Median household income: $47,434

--- 17.0% below state median, 24.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Wayne County

- Median household income: $47,301

--- 17.2% below state median, 24.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Missaukee County

- Median household income: $47,194

--- 17.4% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wexford County

- Median household income: $47,193

--- 17.4% below state median, 24.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kalkaska County

- Median household income: $46,898

--- 17.9% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Menominee County

- Median household income: $46,828

--- 18.1% below state median, 25.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $46,486

--- 18.7% below state median, 26.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Baraga County

- Median household income: $46,065

--- 19.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Alger County

- Median household income: $45,570

--- 20.3% below state median, 27.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Schoolcraft County

- Median household income: $45,500

--- 20.4% below state median, 27.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Luce County

- Median household income: $45,469

--- 20.4% below state median, 27.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Isabella County

- Median household income: $45,116

--- 21.0% below state median, 28.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mecosta County

- Median household income: $45,018

--- 21.2% below state median, 28.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gladwin County

- Median household income: $44,619

--- 21.9% below state median, 29.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Osceola County

- Median household income: $44,032

--- 22.9% below state median, 29.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iosco County

- Median household income: $43,678

--- 23.6% below state median, 30.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Alpena County

- Median household income: $43,363

--- 24.1% below state median, 31.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Houghton County

- Median household income: $43,183

--- 24.4% below state median, 31.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Oscoda County

- Median household income: $42,335

--- 25.9% below state median, 32.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Arenac County

- Median household income: $42,290

--- 26.0% below state median, 32.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roscommon County

- Median household income: $42,054

--- 26.4% below state median, 33.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Montmorency County

- Median household income: $41,772

--- 26.9% below state median, 33.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

--- #2,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iron County

- Median household income: $41,599

--- 27.2% below state median, 33.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #695 highest rate among all counties nationwide

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ontonagon County

- Median household income: $41,546

--- 27.3% below state median, 33.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alcona County

- Median household income: $40,484

--- 29.2% below state median, 35.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ogemaw County

- Median household income: $40,373

--- 29.3% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,888 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clare County

- Median household income: $39,565

--- 30.8% below state median, 37.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Gogebic County

- Median household income: $38,839

--- 32.0% below state median, 38.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #399 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Median household income: $37,320

--- 34.7% below state median, 40.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

--- #3,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

