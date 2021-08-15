Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Texas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Leon County

- Median household income: $43,045

--- 30.4% below state median, 31.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Donley County

- Median household income: $42,961

--- 30.6% below state median, 31.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dickens County

- Median household income: $42,540

--- 31.2% below state median, 32.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%

--- #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charles Henry // Flickr

#47. Potter County

- Median household income: $42,528

--- 31.3% below state median, 32.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Shelby County

- Median household income: $42,522

--- 31.3% below state median, 32.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mason County

- Median household income: $42,276

--- 31.7% below state median, 32.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Josh Berglund from Richardson, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hardeman County

- Median household income: $41,859

--- 32.3% below state median, 33.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Uvalde County

- Median household income: $41,679

--- 32.6% below state median, 33.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. San Jacinto County

- Median household income: $41,614

--- 32.7% below state median, 33.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jim Wells County

- Median household income: $41,505

--- 32.9% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Morris County

- Median household income: $41,359

--- 33.2% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Trinity County

- Median household income: $41,357

--- 33.2% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Duval County

- Median household income: $41,186

--- 33.4% below state median, 34.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,945 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Cochran County

- Median household income: $40,962

--- 33.8% below state median, 34.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

--- #190 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Edwards County

- Median household income: $40,766

--- 34.1% below state median, 35.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Crosby County

- Median household income: $40,759

--- 34.1% below state median, 35.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Baylor County

- Median household income: $40,739

--- 34.2% below state median, 35.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,897 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#33. San Augustine County

- Median household income: $40,353

--- 34.8% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

--- #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Haskell County

- Median household income: $40,313

--- 34.8% below state median, 35.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. Briscoe County

- Median household income: $40,227

--- 35.0% below state median, 36.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newton County

- Median household income: $40,101

--- 35.2% below state median, 36.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%

--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#29. Hidalgo County

- Median household income: $40,014

--- 35.3% below state median, 36.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Throckmorton County

- Median household income: $40,000

--- 35.4% below state median, 36.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Swisher County

- Median household income: $39,771

--- 35.7% below state median, 36.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,945 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Maverick County

- Median household income: $39,625

--- 36.0% below state median, 36.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

--- #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Falls County

- Median household income: $39,497

--- 36.2% below state median, 37.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,791 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Red River County

- Median household income: $39,142

--- 36.7% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Collingsworth County

- Median household income: $39,120

--- 36.8% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,259 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #503 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Cameron County

- Median household income: $38,758

--- 37.4% below state median, 38.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kenedy County

- Median household income: $38,021

--- 38.6% below state median, 39.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 0.0%

--- #3,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hansford County

- Median household income: $38,000

--- 38.6% below state median, 39.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Houston County

- Median household income: $37,904

--- 38.7% below state median, 39.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Culberson County

- Median household income: $37,900

--- 38.7% below state median, 39.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marion County

- Median household income: $37,662

--- 39.1% below state median, 40.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Eastland County

- Median household income: $37,276

--- 39.8% below state median, 40.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Menard County

- Median household income: $36,395

--- 41.2% below state median, 42.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Real County

- Median household income: $35,862

--- 42.0% below state median, 42.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Willacy County

- Median household income: $35,521

--- 42.6% below state median, 43.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sabine County

- Median household income: $34,992

--- 43.4% below state median, 44.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hall County

- Median household income: $34,673

--- 44.0% below state median, 44.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

--- #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Zavala County

- Median household income: $34,459

--- 44.3% below state median, 45.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.0%

--- #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.4%

--- #58 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Zapata County

- Median household income: $33,952

--- 45.1% below state median, 46.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jim Hogg County

- Median household income: $33,382

--- 46.0% below state median, 46.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cottle County

- Median household income: $32,305

--- 47.8% below state median, 48.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

--- #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hudspeth County

- Median household income: $31,677

--- 48.8% below state median, 49.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

--- #201 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Starr County

- Median household income: $30,387

--- 50.9% below state median, 51.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%

--- #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Brooks County

- Median household income: $28,333

--- 54.2% below state median, 54.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.1%

--- #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dimmit County

- Median household income: $27,161

--- 56.1% below state median, 56.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kinney County

- Median household income: $26,738

--- 56.8% below state median, 57.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

- Median household income: $25,098

--- 59.4% below state median, 60.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 32.7%

--- #8 highest rate among all counties nationwide

