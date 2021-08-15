Cancel
Utah State

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

By Stacker
 8 days ago

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Summit County

- Median household income: $102,958
--- 43.8% above state median, 63.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 51.4%
--- #27 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

- Median household income: $91,341
--- 27.5% above state median, 45.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.0%
--- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%
--- #3,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wasatch County

- Median household income: $85,166
--- 18.9% above state median, 35.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
--- #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%
--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davis County

- Median household income: $83,310
--- 16.3% above state median, 32.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.8%
--- #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Daggett County

- Median household income: $75,417
--- 5.3% above state median, 20.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.2%
--- #218 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
--- #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#24. Salt Lake County

- Median household income: $74,865
--- 4.5% above state median, 19.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
--- #246 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%
--- #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Utah County

- Median household income: $74,665
--- 4.3% above state median, 18.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.7%
--- #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tooele County

- Median household income: $74,562
--- 4.1% above state median, 18.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
--- #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weber County

- Median household income: $67,244
--- 6.1% below state median, 7.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%
--- #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Uintah County

- Median household income: $65,264
--- 8.9% below state median, 3.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%
--- #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Duchesne County

- Median household income: $63,224
--- 11.7% below state median, 0.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Millard County

- Median household income: $62,242
--- 13.1% below state median, 1.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Box Elder County

- Median household income: $62,233
--- 13.1% below state median, 1.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Juab County

- Median household income: $61,463
--- 14.2% below state median, 2.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Median household income: $59,839
--- 16.5% below state median, 4.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #824 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cache County

- Median household income: $59,038
--- 17.6% below state median, 6.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Rich County

- Median household income: $57,902
--- 19.2% below state median, 7.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%
--- #3,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide

The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Emery County

- Median household income: $55,554
--- 22.4% below state median, 11.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Beaver County

- Median household income: $55,221
--- 22.9% below state median, 12.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sevier County

- Median household income: $54,799
--- 23.5% below state median, 12.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Garfield County

- Median household income: $54,565
--- 23.8% below state median, 13.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sanpete County

- Median household income: $53,838
--- 24.8% below state median, 14.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iron County

- Median household income: $51,807
--- 27.7% below state median, 17.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand County

- Median household income: $51,557
--- 28.0% below state median, 18.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carbon County

- Median household income: $51,158
--- 28.6% below state median, 18.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kane County

- Median household income: $47,044
--- 34.3% below state median, 25.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Juan County

- Median household income: $45,394
--- 36.6% below state median, 27.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wayne County

- Median household income: $44,245
--- 38.2% below state median, 29.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Piute County

- Median household income: $42,813
--- 40.2% below state median, 31.9% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

