Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dodge County

- Median household income: $54,085

--- 12.0% below state median, 13.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Box Butte County

- Median household income: $54,004

--- 12.1% below state median, 14.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $53,871

--- 12.3% below state median, 14.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Dawson County

- Median household income: $53,721

--- 12.6% below state median, 14.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,217 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Kimball County

- Median household income: $53,403

--- 13.1% below state median, 15.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Madison County

- Median household income: $53,188

--- 13.4% below state median, 15.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gage County

- Median household income: $53,110

--- 13.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pixabay

#43. Adams County

- Median household income: $53,023

--- 13.7% below state median, 15.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Garfield County

- Median household income: $53,000

--- 13.7% below state median, 15.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Logan County

- Median household income: $52,708

--- 14.2% below state median, 16.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Knox County

- Median household income: $52,332

--- 14.8% below state median, 16.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Custer County

- Median household income: $52,184

--- 15.1% below state median, 17.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Nemaha County

- Median household income: $51,828

--- 15.6% below state median, 17.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Thayer County

- Median household income: $51,821

--- 15.7% below state median, 17.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Banner County

- Median household income: $51,750

--- 15.8% below state median, 17.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hayes County

- Median household income: $51,726

--- 15.8% below state median, 17.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $51,591

--- 16.0% below state median, 17.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Saline County

- Median household income: $51,502

--- 16.2% below state median, 18.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#32. Blaine County

- Median household income: $51,094

--- 16.8% below state median, 18.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Thurston County

- Median household income: $51,034

--- 16.9% below state median, 18.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Nebraska

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Loup County

- Median household income: $51,000

--- 17.0% below state median, 18.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sherman County

- Median household income: $50,781

--- 17.3% below state median, 19.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dawes County

- Median household income: $50,750

--- 17.4% below state median, 19.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Keith County

- Median household income: $50,735

--- 17.4% below state median, 19.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hitchcock County

- Median household income: $49,962

--- 18.7% below state median, 20.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#25. Antelope County

- Median household income: $49,912

--- 18.8% below state median, 20.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harlan County

- Median household income: $49,835

--- 18.9% below state median, 20.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#23. Scotts Bluff County

- Median household income: $49,745

--- 19.0% below state median, 20.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Franklin County

- Median household income: $49,282

--- 19.8% below state median, 21.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nance County

- Median household income: $49,032

--- 20.2% below state median, 22.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Furnas County

- Median household income: $48,838

--- 20.5% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red Willow County

- Median household income: $48,808

--- 20.6% below state median, 22.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#18. Sioux County

- Median household income: $48,269

--- 21.4% below state median, 23.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McPherson County

- Median household income: $48,125

--- 21.7% below state median, 23.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #952 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richardson County

- Median household income: $47,917

--- 22.0% below state median, 23.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greeley County

- Median household income: $47,869

--- 22.1% below state median, 23.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Boyd County

- Median household income: $47,778

--- 22.2% below state median, 24.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Deuel County

- Median household income: $47,287

--- 23.0% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grant County

- Median household income: $46,500

--- 24.3% below state median, 26.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $46,452

--- 24.4% below state median, 26.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Morrill County

- Median household income: $46,194

--- 24.8% below state median, 26.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Webster County

- Median household income: $46,188

--- 24.8% below state median, 26.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $45,371

--- 26.2% below state median, 27.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $44,510

--- 27.6% below state median, 29.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Garden County

- Median household income: $43,750

--- 28.8% below state median, 30.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Nuckolls County

- Median household income: $43,388

--- 29.4% below state median, 31.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jasperdo // Flickr

#4. Brown County

- Median household income: $43,098

--- 29.9% below state median, 31.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#3. Arthur County

- Median household income: $42,813

--- 30.3% below state median, 31.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dundy County

- Median household income: $41,716

--- 32.1% below state median, 33.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hooker County

- Median household income: $41,125

--- 33.1% below state median, 34.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

--- #3,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide