Vermont State

Lowest-earning counties in Vermont

By Stacker
 8 days ago

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Vermont

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#14. Chittenden County

- Median household income: $73,647
--- 18.8% above state median, 17.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
--- #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grand Isle County

- Median household income: $71,587
--- 15.5% above state median, 13.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.6%
--- #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Addison County

- Median household income: $68,825
--- 11.1% above state median, 9.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
--- #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Franklin County

- Median household income: $65,485
--- 5.7% above state median, 4.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%
--- #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lamoille County

- Median household income: $64,003
--- 3.3% above state median, 1.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
--- #588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Median household income: $62,791
--- 1.3% above state median, 0.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
--- #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Windsor County

- Median household income: $60,987
--- 1.6% below state median, 3.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Orange County

- Median household income: $60,925
--- 1.7% below state median, 3.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pixabay

#6. Bennington County

- Median household income: $56,183
--- 9.3% below state median, 10.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #754 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rutland County

- Median household income: $56,139
--- 9.4% below state median, 10.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Windham County

- Median household income: $51,985
--- 16.1% below state median, 17.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Caledonia County

- Median household income: $50,563
--- 18.4% below state median, 19.5% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Orleans County

- Median household income: $49,168
--- 20.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Essex County

- Median household income: $44,349
--- 28.4% below state median, 29.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
Comments / 0

