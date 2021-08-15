jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Median household income: $121,160

--- 42.9% above state median, 92.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 60.1%

--- #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calvert County

- Median household income: $109,313

--- 28.9% above state median, 73.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 55.0%

--- #17 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%

--- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $108,820

--- 28.3% above state median, 73.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 54.1%

--- #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%

--- #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#21. Anne Arundel County

- Median household income: $100,798

--- 18.9% above state median, 60.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 50.5%

--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

--- #3,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles County

- Median household income: $100,003

--- 17.9% above state median, 59.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 50.1%

--- #37 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Median household income: $97,730

--- 15.2% above state median, 55.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 48.8%

--- #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

--- #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Queen Anne's County

- Median household income: $97,034

--- 14.4% above state median, 54.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 48.3%

--- #50 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carroll County

- Median household income: $96,769

--- 14.1% above state median, 54.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 48.6%

--- #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Mary's County

- Median household income: $89,845

--- 5.9% above state median, 43.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 45.6%

--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Harford County

- Median household income: $89,147

--- 5.1% above state median, 41.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 44.6%

--- #75 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Prince George's County

- Median household income: $84,920

--- 0.1% above state median, 35.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.1%

--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cecil County

- Median household income: $76,887

--- 9.3% below state median, 22.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 35.8%

--- #227 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Baltimore County

- Median household income: $76,866

--- 9.4% below state median, 22.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 37.1%

--- #200 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Talbot County

- Median household income: $73,547

--- 13.3% below state median, 17.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

--- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Worcester County

- Median household income: $63,499

--- 25.1% below state median, 1.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

--- #494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Median household income: $60,860

--- 28.2% below state median, 3.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caroline County

- Median household income: $58,638

--- 30.9% below state median, 6.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

--- #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kent County

- Median household income: $58,598

--- 30.9% below state median, 6.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.9%

--- #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#6. Wicomico County

- Median household income: $56,956

--- 32.8% below state median, 9.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dorchester County

- Median household income: $52,917

--- 37.6% below state median, 15.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Garrett County

- Median household income: $52,617

--- 38.0% below state median, 16.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Baltimore city

- Median household income: $50,379

--- 40.6% below state median, 19.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#2. Allegany County

- Median household income: $45,893

--- 45.9% below state median, 27.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Median household income: $37,803

--- 55.4% below state median, 39.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide