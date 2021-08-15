Cancel
Maryland State

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

By Stacker
 8 days ago

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suOMs_0ajLRE6E00
Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Median household income: $121,160
--- 42.9% above state median, 92.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.1%
--- #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfmaM_0ajLRE6E00
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calvert County

- Median household income: $109,313
--- 28.9% above state median, 73.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 55.0%
--- #17 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
--- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taJo1_0ajLRE6E00
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $108,820
--- 28.3% above state median, 73.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 54.1%
--- #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
--- #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLozY_0ajLRE6E00
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#21. Anne Arundel County

- Median household income: $100,798
--- 18.9% above state median, 60.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 50.5%
--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%
--- #3,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjOmM_0ajLRE6E00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles County

- Median household income: $100,003
--- 17.9% above state median, 59.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 50.1%
--- #37 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnp5E_0ajLRE6E00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Median household income: $97,730
--- 15.2% above state median, 55.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.8%
--- #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%
--- #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRnh4_0ajLRE6E00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Queen Anne's County

- Median household income: $97,034
--- 14.4% above state median, 54.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.3%
--- #50 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
--- #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVA2n_0ajLRE6E00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carroll County

- Median household income: $96,769
--- 14.1% above state median, 54.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.6%
--- #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKqjD_0ajLRE6E00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Mary's County

- Median household income: $89,845
--- 5.9% above state median, 43.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.6%
--- #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqYfY_0ajLRE6E00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Harford County

- Median household income: $89,147
--- 5.1% above state median, 41.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.6%
--- #75 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPneJ_0ajLRE6E00
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Prince George's County

- Median household income: $84,920
--- 0.1% above state median, 35.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.1%
--- #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%
--- #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqmC2_0ajLRE6E00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cecil County

- Median household income: $76,887
--- 9.3% below state median, 22.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.8%
--- #227 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6mHn_0ajLRE6E00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Baltimore County

- Median household income: $76,866
--- 9.4% below state median, 22.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.1%
--- #200 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vaph_0ajLRE6E00
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Talbot County

- Median household income: $73,547
--- 13.3% below state median, 17.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%
--- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNuZn_0ajLRE6E00
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Worcester County

- Median household income: $63,499
--- 25.1% below state median, 1.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%
--- #494 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfF6t_0ajLRE6E00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Median household income: $60,860
--- 28.2% below state median, 3.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aInKv_0ajLRE6E00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caroline County

- Median household income: $58,638
--- 30.9% below state median, 6.7% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%
--- #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHlwx_0ajLRE6E00
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kent County

- Median household income: $58,598
--- 30.9% below state median, 6.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.9%
--- #371 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47y8G6_0ajLRE6E00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#6. Wicomico County

- Median household income: $56,956
--- 32.8% below state median, 9.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHHx6_0ajLRE6E00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dorchester County

- Median household income: $52,917
--- 37.6% below state median, 15.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FNLr_0ajLRE6E00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Garrett County

- Median household income: $52,617
--- 38.0% below state median, 16.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zw3jj_0ajLRE6E00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Baltimore city

- Median household income: $50,379
--- 40.6% below state median, 19.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eetxx_0ajLRE6E00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#2. Allegany County

- Median household income: $45,893
--- 45.9% below state median, 27.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Median household income: $37,803
--- 55.4% below state median, 39.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

