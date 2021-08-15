Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Parishes are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#50. Beauregard Parish

- Median household income: $53,209

--- 7.6% above state median, 15.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

--- #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Vermilion Parish

- Median household income: $51,945

--- 5.0% above state median, 17.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. East Feliciana Parish

- Median household income: $51,803

--- 4.7% above state median, 17.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. St. James Parish

- Median household income: $51,603

--- 4.3% above state median, 17.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Calcasieu Parish

- Median household income: $51,148

--- 3.4% above state median, 18.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Iberville Parish

- Median household income: $50,161

--- 1.4% above state median, 20.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

--- #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Vernon Parish

- Median household income: $49,141

--- 0.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Terrebonne Parish

- Median household income: $48,747

--- 1.5% below state median, 22.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. St. Martin Parish

- Median household income: $48,656

--- 1.6% below state median, 22.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Tangipahoa Parish

- Median household income: $47,832

--- 3.3% below state median, 23.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Rapides Parish

- Median household income: $47,269

--- 4.4% below state median, 24.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Iberia Parish

- Median household income: $46,861

--- 5.3% below state median, 25.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Allen Parish

- Median household income: $46,446

--- 6.1% below state median, 26.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. De Soto Parish

- Median household income: $46,006

--- 7.0% below state median, 26.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. St. Bernard Parish

- Median household income: $44,661

--- 9.7% below state median, 28.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Union Parish

- Median household income: $44,100

--- 10.9% below state median, 29.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,166 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

--- #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. St. Helena Parish

- Median household income: $43,886

--- 11.3% below state median, 30.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%

--- #250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Assumption Parish

- Median household income: $43,759

--- 11.5% below state median, 30.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Acadia Parish

- Median household income: $43,396

--- 12.3% below state median, 30.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Grant Parish

- Median household income: $42,505

--- 14.1% below state median, 32.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Median household income: $42,105

--- 14.9% below state median, 33.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. LaSalle Parish

- Median household income: $42,104

--- 14.9% below state median, 33.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Caddo Parish

- Median household income: $41,797

--- 15.5% below state median, 33.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

--- #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. New Orleans

- Median household income: $41,604

--- 15.9% below state median, 33.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

--- #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Median household income: $41,480

--- 16.1% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Ouachita Parish

- Median household income: $41,121

--- 16.9% below state median, 34.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. St. Mary Parish

- Median household income: $40,485

--- 18.2% below state median, 35.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Sabine Parish

- Median household income: $40,336

--- 18.5% below state median, 35.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Catahoula Parish

- Median household income: $40,129

--- 18.9% below state median, 36.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Jackson Parish

- Median household income: $39,139

--- 20.9% below state median, 37.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Avoyelles Parish

- Median household income: $38,565

--- 22.0% below state median, 38.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. West Carroll Parish

- Median household income: $38,500

--- 22.2% below state median, 38.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Winn Parish

- Median household income: $38,353

--- 22.5% below state median, 39.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Caldwell Parish

- Median household income: $37,691

--- 23.8% below state median, 40.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

--- #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Washington Parish

- Median household income: $37,570

--- 24.1% below state median, 40.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. St. Landry Parish

- Median household income: $36,403

--- 26.4% below state median, 42.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,320 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%

--- #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Lincoln Parish

- Median household income: $35,467

--- 28.3% below state median, 43.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%

--- #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Franklin Parish

- Median household income: $35,282

--- 28.7% below state median, 43.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%

--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Richland Parish

- Median household income: $34,029

--- 31.2% below state median, 45.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

--- #175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Red River Parish

- Median household income: $33,816

--- 31.6% below state median, 46.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%

--- #79 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Morehouse Parish

- Median household income: $32,929

--- 33.4% below state median, 47.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Concordia Parish

- Median household income: $32,500

--- 34.3% below state median, 48.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.3%

--- #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Evangeline Parish

- Median household income: $31,965

--- 35.4% below state median, 49.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%

--- #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Madison Parish

- Median household income: $30,350

--- 38.6% below state median, 51.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.7%

--- #52 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Bienville Parish

- Median household income: $30,272

--- 38.8% below state median, 51.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Webster Parish

- Median household income: $28,951

--- 41.5% below state median, 53.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%

--- #3,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Natchitoches Parish

- Median household income: $28,567

--- 42.3% below state median, 54.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%

--- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Tensas Parish

- Median household income: $27,500

--- 44.4% below state median, 56.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.9%

--- #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Claiborne Parish

- Median household income: $26,776

--- 45.9% below state median, 57.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

--- #3,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

--- #40 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Median household income: $22,346

--- 54.8% below state median, 64.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.7%

--- #3,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 37.6%

--- #3 highest rate among all counties nationwide

