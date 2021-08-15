Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $41,914

--- 7.0% below state median, 33.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Jones County

- Median household income: $41,775

--- 7.3% below state median, 33.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Yalobusha County

- Median household income: $41,464

--- 8.0% below state median, 34.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%

--- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #435 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Oktibbeha County

- Median household income: $40,453

--- 10.3% below state median, 35.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%

--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Franklin County

- Median household income: $40,219

--- 10.8% below state median, 36.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Grenada County

- Median household income: $40,122

--- 11.0% below state median, 36.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#44. Forrest County

- Median household income: $39,840

--- 11.6% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

--- #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $39,840

--- 11.6% below state median, 36.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tunica County

- Median household income: $39,370

--- 12.7% below state median, 37.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

--- #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%

--- #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Prentiss County

- Median household income: $39,256

--- 12.9% below state median, 37.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%

--- #194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Tippah County

- Median household income: $39,246

--- 12.9% below state median, 37.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Panola County

- Median household income: $38,304

--- 15.0% below state median, 39.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Covington County

- Median household income: $38,178

--- 15.3% below state median, 39.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

--- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Neshoba County

- Median household income: $37,987

--- 15.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%

--- #250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wayne County

- Median household income: $37,706

--- 16.4% below state median, 40.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #270 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tishomingo County

- Median household income: $37,681

--- 16.4% below state median, 40.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $37,263

--- 17.3% below state median, 40.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.7%

--- #3,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Leake County

- Median household income: $37,096

--- 17.7% below state median, 41.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%

--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $36,777

--- 18.4% below state median, 41.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chickasaw County

- Median household income: $36,548

--- 18.9% below state median, 41.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Benton County

- Median household income: $36,258

--- 19.6% below state median, 42.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Newton County

- Median household income: $35,958

--- 20.2% below state median, 42.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jasper County

- Median household income: $35,872

--- 20.4% below state median, 42.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%

--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scott County

- Median household income: $34,943

--- 22.5% below state median, 44.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

--- #2,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Winston County

- Median household income: $34,724

--- 23.0% below state median, 44.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Amite County

- Median household income: $33,981

--- 24.6% below state median, 45.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,484 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.1%

--- #48 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Noxubee County

- Median household income: $33,784

--- 25.1% below state median, 46.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.5%

--- #44 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Attala County

- Median household income: $33,767

--- 25.1% below state median, 46.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%

--- #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Yazoo County

- Median household income: $33,279

--- 26.2% below state median, 47.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%

--- #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jefferson Davis County

- Median household income: $32,116

--- 28.8% below state median, 48.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,898 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.2%

--- #47 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Marion County

- Median household income: $32,090

--- 28.8% below state median, 48.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%

--- #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Median household income: $31,833

--- 29.4% below state median, 49.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pike County

- Median household income: $31,784

--- 29.5% below state median, 49.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.4%

--- #3,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%

--- #27 highest rate among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kemper County

- Median household income: $31,103

--- 31.0% below state median, 50.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

--- #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%

--- #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Walthall County

- Median household income: $30,961

--- 31.3% below state median, 50.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 30.0%

--- #17 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sunflower County

- Median household income: $30,838

--- 31.6% below state median, 50.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

--- #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%

--- #123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Adams County

- Median household income: $29,936

--- 33.6% below state median, 52.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

--- #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.1%

--- #63 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tallahatchie County

- Median household income: $29,864

--- 33.8% below state median, 52.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.7%

--- #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bolivar County

- Median household income: $29,854

--- 33.8% below state median, 52.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.7%

--- #42 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Median household income: $29,705

--- 34.1% below state median, 52.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.1%

--- #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sharkey County

- Median household income: $29,394

--- 34.8% below state median, 53.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%

--- #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Claiborne County

- Median household income: $29,338

--- 34.9% below state median, 53.3% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%

--- #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Coahoma County

- Median household income: $29,121

--- 35.4% below state median, 53.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%

--- #3,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.6%

--- #30 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Humphreys County

- Median household income: $28,962

--- 35.8% below state median, 53.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.8%

--- #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $27,313

--- 39.4% below state median, 56.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.4%

--- #3,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%

--- #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Leflore County

- Median household income: $26,735

--- 40.7% below state median, 57.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

--- #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 32.5%

--- #9 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Quitman County

- Median household income: $25,283

--- 43.9% below state median, 59.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 5.1%

--- #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 31.3%

--- #14 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $25,019

--- 44.5% below state median, 60.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%

--- #3,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%

--- #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Issaquena County

- Median household income: $24,208

--- 46.3% below state median, 61.5% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%

--- #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.4%

--- #20 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holmes County

- Median household income: $21,504

--- 52.3% below state median, 65.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 6.1%

--- #3,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 37.6%

--- #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide

