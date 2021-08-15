Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Maine

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $73,072

--- 26.2% above state median, 16.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

--- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. York County

- Median household income: $67,830

--- 17.1% above state median, 7.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

--- #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

--- #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sagadahoc County

- Median household income: $63,694

--- 10.0% above state median, 1.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Knox County

- Median household income: $57,751

--- 0.3% below state median, 8.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

--- #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $57,720

--- 0.3% below state median, 8.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hancock County

- Median household income: $57,178

--- 1.3% below state median, 9.0% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

--- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kennebec County

- Median household income: $55,365

--- 4.4% below state median, 11.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Androscoggin County

- Median household income: $53,509

--- 7.6% below state median, 14.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waldo County

- Median household income: $51,931

--- 10.3% below state median, 17.4% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Median household income: $51,422

--- 11.2% below state median, 18.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Penobscot County

- Median household income: $50,808

--- 12.3% below state median, 19.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxford County

- Median household income: $49,204

--- 15.0% below state median, 21.7% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Somerset County

- Median household income: $44,256

--- 23.6% below state median, 29.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #446 highest rate among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Median household income: $41,347

--- 28.6% below state median, 34.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Aroostook County

- Median household income: $41,123

--- 29.0% below state median, 34.6% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Piscataquis County

- Median household income: $40,890

--- 29.4% below state median, 34.9% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #446 highest rate among all counties nationwide