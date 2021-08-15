Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ozdz_0ajLR9lq00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KGHi_0ajLR9lq00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#21. Morris County

- Median household income: $115,527
--- 40.0% above state median, 83.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 56.6%
--- #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008KPS_0ajLR9lq00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hunterdon County

- Median household income: $115,379
--- 39.8% above state median, 83.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 57.6%
--- #11 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%
--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33E1QJ_0ajLR9lq00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Median household income: $113,611
--- 37.6% above state median, 80.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 55.6%
--- #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guAVA_0ajLR9lq00
Canva

#18. Bergen County

- Median household income: $101,144
--- 22.5% above state median, 60.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 50.5%
--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOLaB_0ajLR9lq00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monmouth County

- Median household income: $99,733
--- 20.8% above state median, 58.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 49.9%
--- #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to retire in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIoiq_0ajLR9lq00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sussex County

- Median household income: $94,520
--- 14.5% above state median, 50.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 46.9%
--- #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNTj9_0ajLR9lq00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $89,533
--- 8.5% above state median, 42.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.8%
--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIKHS_0ajLR9lq00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burlington County

- Median household income: $87,416
--- 5.9% above state median, 39.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.0%
--- #95 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rajBK_0ajLR9lq00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gloucester County

- Median household income: $87,283
--- 5.7% above state median, 38.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.1%
--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6F8b_0ajLR9lq00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Warren County

- Median household income: $81,307
--- 1.5% below state median, 29.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%
--- #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%
--- #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Recipes from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy4fo_0ajLR9lq00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Mercer County

- Median household income: $81,057
--- 1.8% below state median, 29.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%
--- #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnsST_0ajLR9lq00
Canva

#10. Union County

- Median household income: $80,198
--- 2.8% below state median, 27.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.2%
--- #142 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seaN7_0ajLR9lq00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#9. Hudson County

- Median household income: $71,189
--- 13.8% below state median, 13.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%
--- #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tecHa_0ajLR9lq00
Canva

#8. Ocean County

- Median household income: $70,909
--- 14.1% below state median, 12.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%
--- #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oRIz_0ajLR9lq00
Canva

#7. Camden County

- Median household income: $70,451
--- 14.7% below state median, 12.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
--- #246 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNCbc_0ajLR9lq00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Passaic County

- Median household income: $69,688
--- 15.6% below state median, 10.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.9%
--- #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqYdI_0ajLR9lq00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#5. Cape May County

- Median household income: $67,074
--- 18.7% below state median, 6.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
--- #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaA0L_0ajLR9lq00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Salem County

- Median household income: $66,842
--- 19.0% below state median, 6.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%
--- #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12deVM_0ajLR9lq00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#3. Atlantic County

- Median household income: $62,110
--- 24.8% below state median, 1.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%
--- #386 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhtCl_0ajLR9lq00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County

- Median household income: $61,510
--- 25.5% below state median, 2.1% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.6%
--- #309 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in New Jersey

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $54,149
--- 34.4% below state median, 13.8% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%
--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Smallbones#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#New Jersey Famartin#Jerrye Roy Klotz#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy