Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#21. Morris County

- Median household income: $115,527

--- 40.0% above state median, 83.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 56.6%

--- #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%

--- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Hunterdon County

- Median household income: $115,379

--- 39.8% above state median, 83.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 57.6%

--- #11 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%

--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Somerset County

- Median household income: $113,611

--- 37.6% above state median, 80.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 55.6%

--- #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Bergen County

- Median household income: $101,144

--- 22.5% above state median, 60.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 50.5%

--- #32 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Monmouth County

- Median household income: $99,733

--- 20.8% above state median, 58.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 49.9%

--- #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Sussex County

- Median household income: $94,520

--- 14.5% above state median, 50.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 46.9%

--- #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%

--- #3,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $89,533

--- 8.5% above state median, 42.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 44.8%

--- #74 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

--- #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Burlington County

- Median household income: $87,416

--- 5.9% above state median, 39.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.0%

--- #95 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Gloucester County

- Median household income: $87,283

--- 5.7% above state median, 38.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.1%

--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

--- #2,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Warren County

- Median household income: $81,307

--- 1.5% below state median, 29.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%

--- #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%

--- #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Mercer County

- Median household income: $81,057

--- 1.8% below state median, 29.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 41.2%

--- #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Union County

- Median household income: $80,198

--- 2.8% below state median, 27.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 40.2%

--- #142 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Hudson County

- Median household income: $71,189

--- 13.8% below state median, 13.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

--- #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Ocean County

- Median household income: $70,909

--- 14.1% below state median, 12.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%

--- #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Camden County

- Median household income: $70,451

--- 14.7% below state median, 12.1% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

--- #246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Passaic County

- Median household income: $69,688

--- 15.6% below state median, 10.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 34.9%

--- #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Cape May County

- Median household income: $67,074

--- 18.7% below state median, 6.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

--- #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Salem County

- Median household income: $66,842

--- 19.0% below state median, 6.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

--- #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Atlantic County

- Median household income: $62,110

--- 24.8% below state median, 1.2% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

--- #386 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Essex County

- Median household income: $61,510

--- 25.5% below state median, 2.1% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 32.6%

--- #309 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $54,149

--- 34.4% below state median, 13.8% below national median

- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

--- #856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide